ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Beware: The Holidays Are Coming

treatmentmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis time of year can be particularly difficult for people in recovery. Here are some coping strategies. The holidays, with their array of celebrations and festivities, are almost upon us. Although they should be filled with fun, they can be a delicate time for those struggling with problematic drinking and drug...

treatmentmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

“Mariah Menu” Coming to McDonald’s This Holiday Season

Providence, RI (WLNE) – The latest superstar to partner with a fast food restaurant for a special menu is Mariah Carey. As the singer of one of the best-selling Christmas albums in the U.S., her menu will come right in time for the holidays. McDonald’s will feature the Mariah Menu...
CELEBRITIES
WRAL News

Santa beware: WakeMed sounds alarm on toy dangers this holiday season

WakeMed Children's Hospital is joining a discussion that not all toys available for purchase are safe for children this holiday season. Commenting on the 36th annual Trouble in Toyland report, which leads to the recall of more than 150 unsafe toys each holiday season, a local doctor on Friday issued some important reminders for anyone with young children.
SOCIETY
citysuntimes.com

Sharing The Holidays With a Loved One With Dementia

The holidays can be both enjoyable and stressful. The hustle and bustle may cause fatigue and overstimulation in someone living with dementia, leading to confusion, anxiety or agitation. Caregivers may become overwhelmed, particularly with the additional challenges posed by COVID-19. Hospice of the Valley’s Dementia Team shares ways to modify...
HEALTH
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Family Therapy#Drugs#Support Group#Substance Use Disorder
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Can Quadruple Weight Loss, Study Finds

As many as 40 percent of the population have a vitamin D deficiency. Taking vitamin D supplements is linked to losing four times as much weight, research finds. People who took a vitamin D supplement also doubled the number of inches by which they reduced their waistlines. As many as...
WEIGHT LOSS
womenfitness.net

Exercises Women Should Avoid with Osteoporosis: Answered by Expert

Exercise is an important part of your care if you have osteoporosis. Women Fitness got in touch with Dr. Paul Rothenberg, a Board Certified orthopedic surgeon who specializes in operative and non-operative treatment of sports-related injuries to answer frequently asked questions about exercises women suffering from osteoporosis should avoid,. Some...
WORKOUTS
spring.org.uk

The Best Treatment For High Blood Pressure

A simple “prescription” for those with high blood pressure and cholesterol. Moving more and sitting less is the best “prescription” and should be the first treatment option for lowering blood cholesterol or hypertension, according to an American Heart Association (AHA) statement. Physical activity (referring to all movement) should be the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

The Worst Supplements to Take After 50, Say Experts

Whether you're looking to reduce the symptoms of certain chronic health issues or increase your longevity, supplements are part of many people's daily routines. While there are countless supplements out there that can have major benefits for your health and wellbeing, practically any medication or supplement comes with some risks.
HEALTH
EatThis

What Taking Painkillers Every Day Does to Your Body

It's well-known that prescription painkillers like opioids can lead to addiction and devastating health consequences. But it might be easy to overlook that over-the-counter painkillers aren't meant to be taken every day for longer than a few weeks, unless directed by your doctor. That's because medications like aspirin, ibuprofen and acetaminophen—as familiar as they are from TV commercials and mom's medicine cabinet—are still strong medicines that can affect the body in unintended ways beyond relieving pain or inflammation. Here's what taking common painkillers every day can do to your body. If you have questions or concerns, call your doctor. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Woman's World

This Sweetener Can Lower Blood Sugar and Improve Insulin Sensitivity

If you have diabetes or are otherwise looking to keep your blood sugar levels under control, choosing the right sweetener can be tricky. There are so many options out there and between the different tastes and proclaimed side effects, it’s often difficult to determine which one to choose. However, a growing body of research suggests that using stevia for diabetes may be the best option.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy