Tearful Azeem Rafiq tells MPs of ‘pain’ at ‘constant use of word P***’ - as it happened

Azeem Rafiq opened his account of experiencing constant racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club by telling a DCMS committee that he was regularly referred to as a “P***” and detailing several specific instances where he had suffered indignity and “humiliation” at the hands of those at the club.

Yorkshire has been widely criticised over the racism scandal, which saw chairman Roger Hutton resign earlier in November and several directors later follow suit.

Rafiq told the DCMS he was treated in an “inhuman” manner following the stillbirth of his son. He also recounted an instance of wine forced down his throat by a Yorkshire player when he was only 15-years-old even though he was Muslim.

Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and its chair Barry O’Brien are currently appearing before the committee as they answer questions surrounding their part in the scandal.