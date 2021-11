For one night and one night only, Adele isn’t holding back!. In case you haven’t heard the exciting news, the 33-year-old singer will be performing some of her biggest hits like Rolling in the Deep and Someone Like You, as well as four new songs from her highly-anticipated album 30 during the CBS special Adele One Night Only on Sunday. The performance will also feature an interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Adele discusses everything from her weight loss journey to her divorce and her dating life. Additionally, it seems like she’ll be dishing on some of the stories behind her music!

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO