How Are Aerospace & Defense ETFs Reacting to Q3 Earnings?

Zacks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. economy is gradually witnessing improving COVID-19 conditions. The prospects for all the U.S. sectors are becoming brighter as demand is growing amid reopening global economies. Although the supply-chain disturbances are an overhang, the same seems to be temporary and manageable. The players in the aerospace and defense...

www.zacks.com

Zacks.com

Will Thanksgiving Help Oil & Energy ETFs Despite Covid Fears?

The rally in energy prices has been wavering of late, thanks to resurging COVID-19 cases and the resultant lockdowns, mainly in Europe, which could soon spread to the other parts of the world. Demand worries led to the oil price slump for four weeks in a row last week, for first time since Mar 20. Prices dropped to a six-week low at the end of last week. Austria entered full lockdown from this week. Meanwhile, Crude Oil Jan 22 (CL=F) is trading at around $76.03 level at the time of writing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

5 Stocks to Reap Solid Gains This Thanksgiving Week

PZZA - Free Report) , Vipshop Holdings Ltd (. ABEV - Free Report) — could reap solid gains this Thanksgiving week and could be compelling picks for investors. History shows that the holiday-shortened week is a feast for stock investors –– even those with low volumes. According to Bespoke Investment Group, the Thanksgiving week has returned modest gains for stocks since 1945. The researchers say that since then, the entire week of Thanksgiving has averaged a 60-basis-point advance for the S&P 500, with the best returns coming on the Wednesday before the holiday and Black Friday, and the only decline on average on Monday at the start of the week.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Retail ETFs to Gain on Q3 Earnings Wave

The overall earnings picture for the retail sector this earnings season has been robust. Total earnings from 94.7% of the sector’s total market capitalization reported so far are up 8.4% on 11% higher revenues, with 85.2% beating EPS and revenue estimates. While the proportion of these companies beating third-quarter EPS...
RETAIL
Zacks.com

5 Concrete & Aggregates Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges

VMC - Free Report) , Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (. SUM - Free Report) and Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (. CNR - Free Report) have been gaining from the positives. The Zacks Building Products - Concrete & Aggregates industry consists of manufacturers, distributors and sellers of construction materials like aggregates, concrete along with other related items for public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential as well as other end markets. The materials also include gypsum wallboard, recycled paperboard, concrete blocks, ready-mix concrete, and oil and gas proppants. The industry players are also involved in designing, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and installation of external building products for commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in domestic as well as international markets.
CONSTRUCTION
Zacks.com

Nvidia ETFs to Buy on Upbeat Q3 Earnings

NVDA - Free Report) reported blockbuster third-quarter fiscal 2022 results after market close yesterday, wherein it outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both earnings and revenues. The company also offered an upbeat guidance for the ongoing quarter. Following the robust results, shares of Nvidia climbed nearly 4% in after-hours trading...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

ETFs to Gain on Strong Q3 Walmart Earnings

WMT - Free Report) reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results, wherein it outpaced both earnings and revenue estimates. The mega retailer also raised its full-year outlook. The solid results are expected to fuel a rally in ETFs having the highest allocation to the world's largest brick-and-mortar retailer. Consumer Staples Select Sector...
STOCKS
everythingrf.com

AMETEK EIP Expands Aerospace & Defense Services Across Europe

AMETEK Engineered Interconnect and Packaging (EIP) has recently started the expansion of sales and customer service activities for its interconnect and packaging products into Europe. The business is ramping up its presence in European countries with a team of experts to grow its market share within the European Aerospace and Defense industry over the coming years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
helpnetsecurity.com

Lockheed Martin and Keysight advance 5G solutions for aerospace and defense communications

Lockheed Martin and Keysight Technologies announced a collaboration to advance 5G in support of mission-critical communications for aerospace and defense applications. The companies are actively collaborating on a 5G.MIL testbed that Lockheed Martin teams will use to advance 5G capabilities for multiple applications. “Lockheed Martin is leveraging expertise in the...
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

Solar ETFs Shining on Solid Q3 Earnings

TAN - Free Report) has risen about 14.8% in a month. Of the 60% of solar companies that have reported so far, 50% came up with an earnings beat. Additionally, the 26th Conference of Parties at Glasgow added to the strength. This summit aims to lower emissions of greenhouse gas and tackle global warming (read: 4 Top-Performing ETF Areas of Last Week).
INDUSTRY
Investor's Business Daily

Defense And Aerospace Stocks To Watch And Industry News

Boeing (BA) and Airbus (EADSY) remain fierce competitors in commercial aviation. Demand remains strong for passenger jets to serve growing middle classes in China, India and other emerging economies. Northrop Q3 Mixed, Defense Stocks Lockheed, Raytheon Cite Afghanistan Withdrawal Impact. But the contest has been more lopsided in the midrange...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Beyond Meat Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings: Analysts React To Mounting Losses, Slowing Growth

Beyond Meat Inc (NYSE:BYND) shares dropped plunged Thursday after the company reported a larger-than-expected loss and issued disappointing guidance for the fourth quarter. Beyond Meat reported a third-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 87 cents on revenue of $106.4 million. Both numbers fell short of consensus analyst estimates of a 39-cent loss and $109.2 million in revenue. Revenue was up just 12.7% from a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Will Utility ETFs Keep Gaining on Decent Q3 Earnings Results?

The utility sector has come up with mostly encouraging results so far this earnings season. Of the 53.6% S&P companies in the sector that have reported, 58.9% beat bottom and top-line estimates. For these companies, earnings rose 1.5% while revenues increased 9.4% year over year, per the Earnings Trends issued on Nov 3.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Kratos Defense (KTOS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag

KTOS - Free Report) declined 4.8% to $22.17 on Nov 9, reflecting negative investor sentiments following the company’s third-quarter 2021 results. The company reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 9 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.6%. The bottom line was flat year over year. Kratos...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Semiconductor ETFs Flying High on Slew of Q3 Earnings Beat

The semiconductor space has been on a tear as the pandemic has bolstered the demand for chips, leading to the worst global shortage in many years. This is especially true as global semiconductors sales jumped 27.6% year over year to $144.8 billion in Q3, up from 7.4% growth recorded in Q2, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (“SIA”).
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Wave of Solid Q3 Earnings Push Pharma ETFs Higher

The Q3 earnings picture for the healthcare sector seems solid with results from the companies reported so far up 22.6% on 13.7% revenue growth. Earnings and revenue beat ratios are 90.7% and 79.1%, respectively. Combining the actual results with the estimates for the still-to-report companies, total earnings for the sector are expected to grow 28.7% on revenue growth of 14.5% (see: all the Healthcare ETFs here).
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Ovintiv (OVV) Declines 6.5% Despite Beating on Q3 Earnings

OVV - Free Report) have dropped 6.5% since the third-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Nov 2. This downtrend could be attributed to OVV’s mixed performance of higher-than-expected earnings but a top-line miss due to weak natural gas production. Behind the Earnings Headlines. Ovintiv recently reported adjusted earnings per share of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Cheniere (LNG) Stock Hardly Moves Since Q3 Earnings Miss

LNG - Free Report) stock has shown an insignificant performance since LNG’s third-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Nov 4. Despite an increased adjusted EBITDA and a well-retained Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) guidance for 2021, and the initiation of its quarterly dividend, Cheniere Energy's shares failed to show an uptrend. This downside was possibly due to lower-than-anticipated third-quarter earnings and sales performance, and significantly higher operating expenses.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Bet on Small-Cap ETFs for Outperformance

Amid the holiday season fervor, the Wall Street looks set for solid gains. History shows that the holiday-shortened week is a treat for stock investors –– even those with low volumes. And small caps might outperform, given an improving economy, cheap valuation and a value tilt amid inflation fears and resurgence in COVID-19 cases outside the United States.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Early Trading Softness Continues; DKS, BBY Beat, Sell

Market indexes will try it again: after starting the week in the green ahead of the opening bell yesterday, this morning — on the Dow, at least — starts early-morning trading back in the green. All indexes took a deep slide into yesterday’s close, and the blue-chip Dow looks ready to get it back: +40 points at this hour. The Nasdaq is currently mirror-imaging the Dow, -40 points while the S&P 500 represents the fulcrum: unchanged in the pre-market session.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

3 Stocks to Watch From the Promising Air Freight & Cargo Industry

UPS - Free Report) , Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (. AAWW - Free Report) and Air Transport Services Group (. ATSG - Free Report) to benefit from the favorable trends surrounding the industry. Despite the robust demand environment, supply-chain woes are making the companies struggle to meet elevated demand. Worker shortage is flaring up costs, thereby acting as a major headwind.
INDUSTRY

