The European Union enters fully into the debate on the financing of border walls against migrants and refugees. While the issue was on the table at the last summit of leaders in Brussels, three weeks ago, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed a frontal opposition to dedicating community money to build fences and gates, something that some Heads of State and Government did ask in the European Council. As requested by the majority party in the European Parliament, the European People’s Party.

IMMIGRATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO