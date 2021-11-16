ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Groggy Rublev wakes up from pre-match nap in time to beat Tsitsipas

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42HuAJ_0cy2wq6a00

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Andrey Rublev began his ATP Finals campaign with a victory over Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas but three hours before the match, the Russian had no idea what day it was after waking up dazed and confused following a pre-match nap.

Rublev beat world number four and 2019 champion Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 on Monday on the back of some fine serving, but the 24-year-old Russian was clearly not used to playing late after his group match was scheduled for 9 p.m. local time in Turin.

"During the day, I had a lot of time and I decided to sleep. Normally I don't sleep during the day - even if I try, I never fall asleep - and today I fell asleep for more than an hour," Rublev told reporters.

"I set the alarm for 6:00 p.m. and when I woke up, it was so dark. I felt completely broken, like if someone wakes you up at 7:00 a.m.

"I was thinking, 'No, I'm not going to wake up now. I'm going to sleep for another half hour', because normally in the morning I set many alarms. Like this, I can sleep longer. At least mentally I think like this.

"Then I look at the time and it was 6:00 p.m... I start to realise, 'Oh, I fell asleep during the day. I have a match in a couple of hours. I need to wake up'."

Rublev, second in the Green Group, next plays world number one Novak Djokovic, who beat Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6(4) 6-2.

"He's one of the greatest players in history, so I don't know what to say," Rublev said of Djokovic. "I hope I'm going to win a couple of games, but the reality is the only thing I can do is to do my best and believe in myself."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCY

Tennis-Tsitsipas vows to step it up after defeat in ATP Finals opener

(Reuters) – Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a straight-sets defeat in his opening match at the ATP Finals but the world number four promised to turn things around and stay in the hunt for a semi-final spot at the season-ending tournament. Tsitsipas, who won the tournament in 2019, got off to...
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic’s makes shocking Serena, Venus Williams admission

Novak Djokovic has opened up about his beautiful relationship with his fellow tennis icons Serena an Venus Williams. With a total of 50 combined Grand Slam titles to their name, Novak Djokovic, Serena and Venus Williams have certainly proven that they are a cut above the rest. And while some legendary players from different sports don’t really establish a personal relationship with one another, Djokovic and the Williams sisters are not of them.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Novak Djokovic
whbl.com

Tennis-Tsitsipas withdraws from ATP Finals with elbow injury

(Reuters) – Stefanos Tsitsipas has withdrawn from the ATP Finals due to an elbow injury, organisers announced on Wednesday with the Greek having lost his opening match against Andrey Rublev. Tsitsipas, who won the event in 2019, lost 6-4 6-4 to the Russian in his Green Group match on Monday...
SPORTS
Tennis World Usa

ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic plays with Khaby Lame!

The number in the world Novak Djokovic is in Turin where he is among the protagonists of the ATP Finals 2021 at the end of the year. The Serbian champion played the first two matches, winning without particular worries both against Casper Ruud and against Andrey Rublev, the latter literally annihilated yesterday.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘We’ll see’: Novak Djokovic reticent over whether he will play Australian Open

Novak Djokovic refused to say whether he will compete at the Australian Open after it was confirmed players will have to be vaccinated to enter the tournament.The world number one, who has previously expressed scepticism about vaccination, replied to a question about the likelihood of his presence in Melbourne with a brief: “We’ll see.”Pressed further on the subject, Djokovic said: “I haven’t been talking to them. I was just waiting to hear what the news is going to be. Now that I know, we’ll just have to wait and see.”The 34-year-old spoke out again this week against vaccine mandates, saying:...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turin#Atp Finals#Greek#Russian#The Green Group#Casper Ruud 7 6 Lrb
The Independent

Alexander Zverev beats Daniil Medvedev to win ATP Finals title

Alexander Zverev turned the tables on defending champion Daniil Medvedev to win a second title at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. Medvedev had won his last five matches against Zverev, including in the group stages earlier this week, but the German followed up his semi-final upset of Novak Djokovic on Saturday evening by claiming a 6-4 6-4 victory.It was a near flawless display by the third seed, particularly on serve, with Medvedev not able to apply any real pressure during the contest.It is a second title at the tournament in four years for 24-year-old Zverev, who also lifted the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic in doubt as Australian Open confirms vaccination requirement

Novak Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open in January is in doubt after officials confirmed all players must be vaccinated in order to compete in the tournament.Djokovic, a nine-time winner in Melbourne has repeatedly refused to disclose his vaccination status and intimated he would not play if the vaccine ruling was enforced.Tournament Director Craig Tiley said at the tournament’s official launch: “Everyone on site – the fans, the staff and the players – will need to be vaccinated in order to participate in this year’s Australian Open.“There has been a lot of speculation around Novak’s position. He has noted...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Norway
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Reuters

230K+
Followers
242K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy