It’s become a truism — at least in anthropological circles — that the old ways of looking at sex and gender are simplistic and reductive. Human beings can’t be divided only into male or female. Some people are born with ambiguous sexual characteristics; shifts in gender can also be cultural, emotional, psychological, behavioral. And hormonal. Like so much in the crazy current scene, this fact has been politicized, with arguments flying about who uses what bathroom and whether transgender kids should be allowed to play sports at school. There have also been savage attacks on trans and gender-non-conforming people. Local theaters have taken note of this, mounting relevant plays and casting across apparent racial, social and sexual barriers.

WESTMINSTER, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO