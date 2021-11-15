ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marilyn Manson Accused Of Locking Women In Soundproof Room

By Music News
940wfaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarilyn Manson is now being accused of locking women in a small, soundproof room in his West Hollywood apartment...

940wfaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
metalinjection

KANYE WEST Defends Friendship with MARILYN MANSON

Truly the wildest story of the year is the budding friendship between Marilyn Manson and Kanye West, which presumably started shortly after Manson was accused by no less than a dozen women of inappropriate sexual conduct. Manson is currently facing lawsuits from those women. West recently defended the friendship, amid waves of criticism after Manson showed up to a Sunday Service gospel performance with West and Justin Bieber.
CELEBRITIES
FMX 94.5

Kanye West Reveals Why He Joined Forces With Marilyn Manson

Kayne West has spoken out about why he’s joined forces with Marilyn Manson as of late. In a new interview, Kanye bemoaned cancel culture and various aspects of the #MeToo movement, adding that “they can’t cancel a song.”. After multiple allegations of sexual, mental and physical abuse were publicly made...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Manson
MetalSucks

Marilyn Manson Leads Prayer Circle With Kanye West and Justin Bieber

Embattled shock rocker Marilyn Manson once again appeared on stage with rapper Kanye West this weekend… and one point appeared to lead both West and pop star Justin Bieber in a prayer circle (photos below). According to The PRP, the appearance was part of West’s Sunday Service performance on Halloween....
RELIGION
The FADER

Kanye West defends Marilyn Manson, criticises SNL, Drake, Big Sean and more on Drink Champs

Kanye West appeared on the Drink Champs podcast on Thursday, giving his first major interview since the release of Donda to hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. As usual with a Kanye interview, there was plenty to talk about and Ye, as he's now legally named, got into a range of subjects over the course of the 2.5 hour discussion. Chief among them was cancel culture, a topic close to Kanye and one he feels he is fighting against.
CELEBRITIES
Chicago Sun-Times

Marilyn Manson prays with Justin Bieber at Ye’s Sunday Service

One of the celebrity guests at Ye’s Sunday Service sparked controversy over the Halloween weekend: Marilyn Manson, who is currently facing several lawsuits alleging sexual, emotional and physical abuse. The hourlong service kicked off with the choir singing Ye’s “No Child Left Behind” off his “Donda” album as members dressed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Room#West Hollywood#Rolling Stone
The Independent

Ye defends working with DaBaby and Marilyn Manson and criticises #MeToo movement: ‘They can’t cancel us all’

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has defended his widely criticised collaborations with Marilyn Manson and DaBaby on his recent album Donda.Manson currently faces multiple lawsuits over allegations of sexual assault, including by actor Evan Rachel Wood, who alleged that Manson groomed and abused her for years. He has denied all accusations against him.DaBaby faced criticism earlier this year over homophobic comments he made about people living with HIV. Speaking on the Drink Champs podcast yesterday (4 November), Ye addressed their inclusion on the album and criticised the #MeToo movement, which has seen people speak out...
CELEBRITIES
Mic

We’ve always known who Marilyn Manson was

In a shocking new exposé from Rolling Stone, a nine-month investigation reveals the true extent of Marilyn Manson’s past as a serial sexual predator and abuser. The story alleges a pattern of intense and disturbing behavior from the rock star across the decades, including sexual torture, rape, grooming, and persistent physical and mental abuse to young women and practically everyone in his professional orbit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Marilyn Manson’s ‘bad girls room’ was ‘common knowledge’

Marilyn Manson’s past remarks about a soundproof room he is alleged to have locked women in have resurfaced in light of a new investigation.According to an in-depth report by Rolling Stone, Manson’s California apartment features a small, soundproof glass room around the size of a store dressing room. Several women have accused Manson of locking them in the space against their will.A number of women who used to date Manson described the room as a “solitary-confinement cell used to psychologically torture women”. It was also referred to as the “bad girls’ room”.Phoebe Bridgers says Manson openly told her about...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kanye West Talks Marriage Status, Drake Rivalry and Standing Behind Marilyn Manson in Wild ‘Drink Champs’ Interview

In a wide-ranging two-and-a-half hour conversation that Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” billed as its “biggest interview ever,” Kanye West defended aligning himself with Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, knocked Big Sean and John Legend for being “used” by Democrats for “sellout shit,” affirmed that Kim Kardashian West is “still my wife,” spoke out against abortion and cancel culture, and discussed Drake in both admiring and dismissive terms, among many other topics. It wasn’t revealed exactly when the interview with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN took place. But it may have been some time ago, based on one of West’s targets in the...
CELEBRITIES
