ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Former Bon Jovi Guitarist Richie Sambora Said His Role In The Band Was To ‘Shut The F**k Up’

By Music News
940wfaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichie Sambora has opened up about his role in Bon Jovi. While speaking with Nile Rodgers on Apple Music's Deep Hidden Meaning Radio, Sambora spoke on his time being in the group prior to him leaving in 2013. He explained, "We...

940wfaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
940wfaw.com

Andy Summers Was Almost A Guitarist For The Rolling Stones

Before Andy Summers was a guitarist for the Police, Summers was almost a member of the Rolling Stones. While speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Summers explained, “I was a struggling musician. Well, I say 'struggling,' I was actually doing pretty well. I was pretty noted. I wasn’t in the Police yet. At that particular time, I was getting quite a lot of write-ups in the press. Just from being in bands, people noting me as this sort of guitar player on the scene.”
MUSIC
105.7 The Hawk

Bon Jovi’s New Jersey Rest Stop Is Fantastic

The Jon Bon Jovi rest stop on the Garden State Parkway is way cooler than you may think...in fact, it's cool enough that you should make it a point to fill up there. There is a Bon Jovi hologram and you can ask him questions! I know right?. When you...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Taylor Swift Mashes Up Bruce and Bon Jovi at 2011 Jersey Gig

Taylor Swift emerged from a long performance hiatus on Saturday night when she inducted Carole King into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and she kicked off the night with a synth-pop rendition of “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow.” “I cannot remember a time when I didn’t know Carole King’s music,” Swift said. “I was raised by two of her biggest fans, who taught me the basic truths of life as they saw it: That you should treat people the way you want to be treated, that you must believe that you can achieve whatever you want to in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nile Rodgers
Person
Richie Sambora
Alternative Press

Jinjer reunites with former guitarist Dmitry Oksen in “Disclosure!” video

Following the release of their fourth studio album, Wallflowers, Jinjer are continuing to treat fans to new content. The Ukrainian prog-metal band have shared a new music video for “Disclosure!,” which comes from their latest record. The cinematic visual for “Disclosure!” captures the band’s powerful energy and illustrates just how...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitarist#The Band#Chic
TODAY.com

Luke Bryan's impression of Elvis Presley will leave you all shook up

Luke Bryan is paying his respects to the King. The country singer, 45, showed off his Elvis Presley impression to his fellow "American Idol" judge, Katy Perry, as she guest-hosted “The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Bryan sang a few bars of Presley’s 1970 hit single, “The Wonder of You,” which was...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares sad personal news ahead of DWTS finals

JoJo Siwa had a lengthy and heartfelt message for fans in the run-up to the final of Dancing with the Stars. The Dance Moms star took to Instagram and revealed why the show has been so bittersweet for her. JoJo shared the news that just months before she started her...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Austin Butler's Resemblance to Elvis Presley Is Clear in the New Biopic — Here's a First Look

Austin Butler is taking on the role of a lifetime as the "King of Rock and Roll." The 27-year-old is set to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's new biopic about the legendary singer, which is officially set to premiere on June 24, 2022. In a short teaser clip, Luhrmann shared some exclusive footage of Butler channeling Presley. From the looks of it, it seems like the actor has the rock and roll legend down pat — from his famous strut down to his cool demeanor.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Photos Of Late Rapper Young Dolph And Longtime Love Mia Jaye From Their Nearly 10 Years Together

The couple shared two beautiful kids and based on photos of them together, a lot of love. On Nov. 17, rapper Young Dolph, known for his feature work, like the OT Genasis hit “Cut It,” as well as his own Billboard dominating albums, was shot and killed in his native Memphis while stopping by a bakery he frequented. The news was a shock to music fans, who flocked to stream his music. Many also flocked to the page of his longtime partner, Mia Jaye, to post words of encouragement and send their condolences. The fact that Jaye, who spoke out against senseless violence within the community that kills Black men, lost her love to gun violence left many wanting to offer her support.
RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Post

How did the Beatles do it? Paul McCartney is finally telling us.

The basics of the Beatles story are a matter of public record — cynical John meets happy-go-lucky Paul, then George and, later, Ringo join a group that cranks out song after song for an all too brief period, then the world’s greatest hit-making machine explodes in a welter of personal and business squabbles. And yet, as Adam Gopnik pointed out in a 2016 New Yorker article, “something mysterious remains, and that mysterious thing, as always in the lives of artists, is how they did what they did.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy