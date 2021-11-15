Former Bon Jovi Guitarist Richie Sambora Said His Role In The Band Was To ‘Shut The F**k Up’
Richie Sambora has opened up about his role in Bon Jovi. While speaking with Nile Rodgers on Apple Music's Deep Hidden Meaning Radio, Sambora spoke on his time being in the group prior to him leaving in 2013. He explained, "We...
Before Andy Summers was a guitarist for the Police, Summers was almost a member of the Rolling Stones. While speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Summers explained, “I was a struggling musician. Well, I say 'struggling,' I was actually doing pretty well. I was pretty noted. I wasn’t in the Police yet. At that particular time, I was getting quite a lot of write-ups in the press. Just from being in bands, people noting me as this sort of guitar player on the scene.”
The Jon Bon Jovi rest stop on the Garden State Parkway is way cooler than you may think...in fact, it's cool enough that you should make it a point to fill up there. There is a Bon Jovi hologram and you can ask him questions! I know right?. When you...
Taylor Swift emerged from a long performance hiatus on Saturday night when she inducted Carole King into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and she kicked off the night with a synth-pop rendition of “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow.”
“I cannot remember a time when I didn’t know Carole King’s music,” Swift said. “I was raised by two of her biggest fans, who taught me the basic truths of life as they saw it: That you should treat people the way you want to be treated, that you must believe that you can achieve whatever you want to in...
Following the release of their fourth studio album, Wallflowers, Jinjer are continuing to treat fans to new content. The Ukrainian prog-metal band have shared a new music video for “Disclosure!,” which comes from their latest record. The cinematic visual for “Disclosure!” captures the band’s powerful energy and illustrates just how...
Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
Robin McNamara passed away earlier this month at the age of 74. The singer was best known for his popular pop song from 1970, Lay A Little Lovin' on Me, which dubbed him a One Hit Wonder, though he had two other songs that did well on the charts: Got To Believe In Love and Beer Drinkin' Man.
Luke Bryan is paying his respects to the King. The country singer, 45, showed off his Elvis Presley impression to his fellow "American Idol" judge, Katy Perry, as she guest-hosted “The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Bryan sang a few bars of Presley’s 1970 hit single, “The Wonder of You,” which was...
Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
Kelly Clarkson has offered her support in a thoughtful social media tribute to her good friend and co-star on The Voice, Ed Sheeran. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the award-winning singer shared a photo of herself and Ed, alongside a series of three love heart emojis, following the news that he has Covid.
Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
Her hotly anticipated and very emotional album 30 is set for release this Friday. And Adele revealed this week that she walked away from a secret relationship a year after she split from her ex-husband Simon Konecki because she associated him with the breakdown of her marriage. Speaking to The...
JoJo Siwa had a lengthy and heartfelt message for fans in the run-up to the final of Dancing with the Stars. The Dance Moms star took to Instagram and revealed why the show has been so bittersweet for her. JoJo shared the news that just months before she started her...
Austin Butler is taking on the role of a lifetime as the "King of Rock and Roll." The 27-year-old is set to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's new biopic about the legendary singer, which is officially set to premiere on June 24, 2022. In a short teaser clip, Luhrmann shared some exclusive footage of Butler channeling Presley. From the looks of it, it seems like the actor has the rock and roll legend down pat — from his famous strut down to his cool demeanor.
Travis Scott once stopped a show and repeatedly ordered the crowd to “f–k” up a fan who tried to take one of his shoes, according to footage going viral after eight people died at his Texas Astroworld festival. The rapper — under fire for playing on as bodies were pulled...
The couple shared two beautiful kids and based on photos of them together, a lot of love. On Nov. 17, rapper Young Dolph, known for his feature work, like the OT Genasis hit “Cut It,” as well as his own Billboard dominating albums, was shot and killed in his native Memphis while stopping by a bakery he frequented. The news was a shock to music fans, who flocked to stream his music. Many also flocked to the page of his longtime partner, Mia Jaye, to post words of encouragement and send their condolences. The fact that Jaye, who spoke out against senseless violence within the community that kills Black men, lost her love to gun violence left many wanting to offer her support.
During an appearance on BBC Radio, Paul McCartney has opened up about the “cruel” and “nasty” behaviour of his late Beatles bandmate John Lennon following the group’s breakup. When asked about his song ‘Too Many People,’ McCartney replied (via Ultimate Guitar): “‘Too Many People,’ this song was written a year...
The basics of the Beatles story are a matter of public record — cynical John meets happy-go-lucky Paul, then George and, later, Ringo join a group that cranks out song after song for an all too brief period, then the world’s greatest hit-making machine explodes in a welter of personal and business squabbles. And yet, as Adam Gopnik pointed out in a 2016 New Yorker article, “something mysterious remains, and that mysterious thing, as always in the lives of artists, is how they did what they did.”
Otis Williams, the last surviving original member of The Temptations, celebrates his 80th birthday this Saturday. Williams continues to perform with the legendary Motown quintet, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and he tells ABC Audio, "I'm still enjoying it, 60 years later. Turning 80, and still having fun."
