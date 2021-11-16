ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

u-blox AG: u-blox Announces Its First Positioning Module Featuring Both UDR and ADR Technology

birminghamnews.net
 7 days ago

NEO-M9V uses inertial sensors to deliver reliable meter-level GNSS accuracy, contributing to lower fuel consumption levels for fleet management use cases. THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC PINK:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced the NEO-M9V global navigation...

www.birminghamnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

LG U+ Tests DriveNets Network Cloud Solution on its Core Network

LG U+, a South Korean telecommunications service provider owned by LG and DriveNets last week announced the successful completion of a proof-of-concept (POC) process for DriveNets Network Cloud solution as a potential replacement for LG U+’s existing network core and backbone routing technology. In this effort, LG U+ led the...
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

New u-blox GNSS Module Supports both Untethered and Automotive Dead Reckoning Technology

U-blox, a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, announced the NEO-M9V global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver. This is the first u-blox positioning receiver to offer both untethered dead reckoning (UDR) and automotive dead reckoning (ADR) and is a perfect fit for fleet management and micro-mobility applications that require reliable meter-level positioning accuracy even in challenging GNSS signal environments such as urban canyons.
ELECTRONICS
birminghamnews.net

New Study by Simon Data Shines Spotlight on Data Disconnect

Research Reveals More Than 68% of Marketing Executives Rate Their Brand's Email Campaigns as 'Adequate' or 'Not Effective'. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Simon Data, a leading data-driven marketing platform, today announced the publication of 'Email Marketing: Tapping into Data Goldmines,' a study that examines how email marketers are currently using first party customer data to segment their customers, create personalized messaging, and speed the delivery of targeted email campaigns to drive business results. Based on responses to the survey from senior marketing executives, Simon's research uncovered a striking lack of data integration across most organizations, and offers actionable insights that enable marketers to more quickly and effectively tap into data across channels and develop highly personalized customer experiences.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Udr#Adr#Module#Linkedin#U Blox Ag#Adr Technology#Neo M9v#Thalwil#Ubxn
birminghamnews.net

NRP Stone, Inc. Announces Preliminary Restructuring of its Corporate Debt in Preparation for Initial Funding

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC:NRPI) is pleased to announce a preliminary restructuring of its corporate debt in preparation for initial funding. Josh Hanes, CEO of NRP Stone, observed, 'We have accomplished our preliminary objectives of initiating earth-space commerce and have prepared the company to become a desirable candidate for first-round funding.' The company recently renegotiated its debt structure with David Clark, a shareholder and note holder, from a series of 8% one-year notes into one single note for the original principle owed. The new note is due December 2023 at 0% interest giving the company time to grow its operations. This forgiveness of interest and the extension of the balance owed reduces the company's liabilities currently and in the future.
BUSINESS
birminghamnews.net

EMulate Therapeutics Announces the Incorporation of Two Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

EMulate Therapeutics Has Incorporated Two Wholly Owned Subsidiaries to Deploy Its Platform Technology for the Treatment of Pain Management and Numerous Mental Health Conditions. SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / EMulate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutic device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and distinctive therapies...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Switzerland
everythingrf.com

u-blox MQTT Flex “Bring Your Own SIM” Approach Extended to Low-power IoT Sensor Networks

U-blox has introduced a service that provides Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network developers the flexibility to combine any cellular connectivity with all the benefits of MQTT communication. The u-blox MQTT Flex service lets any SIM-based connectivity leverage MQTT-SN communication at a predictable cost with on-demand scalability. MQTT Flex is...
CELL PHONES
birminghamnews.net

Cielo Announces Improved Earnings Potential by Eliminating Royalty and Refinery Fees

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC; OTCQB:CWSFF) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update in relation to its agreement with 18887711 Alberta Inc. ('1888'). Cielo holds an exclusive global license through the Agreement (as defined below) with 1888, to...
BUSINESS
birminghamnews.net

OPTEC INTERNATIONAL Inc OPTEC CEO To Retire from Board of Directors

VISTA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced CEO Roger Pawson will be retiring from the company's Board of Directors in early 2022 due to ongoing health issues. The company's CEO commented ' We hope to have all outstanding legal and remaining...
BUSINESS
959theriver.com

Apple Computers Holding Their Own In Value Over Time.

So I’ve been a Mac guy for quite a while. A friend who was my go to tech person was a Mac person and I sort evolved from that. Also my son Jeff worked for Apple for about 12 or 13 years. So there’s a family connection too! Their products are pricey but very sound and well protected against outside invasions. I’ve seen Mac computers advertised for under $300.00 and MacBooks starting at just over $500.00. The pricing certainly does go up from there. So when you think about how much the original Mac computer sold for, they really have held their pricing. The first Apple-1 computers were sold for $666.66 in 1976. Forty-five years later, a still-functioning one has sold for $400,000. Bought at an auction I guess it must be the nostalgia that would make someone spend that kind of money for an old, yet working computer. I wonder if they get dial-up with that?
TECHNOLOGY
birminghamnews.net

Maverick Energy Group, LTD Thanksgiving Update: 11/23/2021

ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / James McCabe, President and CEO of Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTC PINK:MKGP) ('Maverick'), an independent oil and gas exploration company, announced today that work continues on Maverick's Ben Hearne #1 well at a depth of 9,540 feet on a 460-acre Lease and Maverick's Edwards #1 well at a depth of 9,573 feet on a 760-acre lease in Van Zandt County, Texas. Maverick has a 25% working interest in both wells.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
birminghamnews.net

Eximius Ventures announces the most happening gaming event in India: The Gaming Lounge 2021

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Eximius Ventures, a micro VC investing in pre-seed-stage startups, will organize 'The Gaming Lounge 2021' on 8th and 9th of December 2021, an international virtual gaming event, featuring three keynote sessions, six panels, a BGMI match, and a Gaming PitchFest for early-stage gaming startups.
INDIA
birminghamnews.net

IronRidge Resources Limited Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / IronRidge Resources Limited (AIM:IRR, 'IronRidge' or the 'Company') confirms that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held earlier today in Sydney, Australia were passed by a show of hands. A further update will be made by...
ECONOMY
bleepingcomputer.com

Over nine million Android devices infected by info-stealing trojan

A large-scale malware campaign on Huawei's AppGallery has led to approximately 9,300,000 installs of Android trojans masquerading as over 190 different apps. The trojan is detected by Dr.Web as 'Android.Cynos.7.origin' and is a modified version of the Cynos malware designed to collect sensitive user data. The discovery and report come...
CELL PHONES
FXStreet.com

The next big cryptocurrency: Seven altcoins set to explode in 2022

Not many predicted the events of the past 2 years. In 2021, Bitcoin had a massive surge. Its price has reached an all-time high (ATH) of $68,521 in November. Crypto market capitalization now stands at $2.91 trillion. In the meantime, the DeFi market in particular has gained popularity among investors. It grew by almost $100 billion since the beginning of 2021 and reached a $112 billion market cap.
MARKETS
SamMobile

Why Android 12 is extra special for Samsung Galaxy smartphones

The release of a major new version of Android is an exciting occasion for many of us. It’s a yearly event that we all look forward to, as it breathes new life into our smartphones and brings with it many new features and improvements. Android 12 is no different, but...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy