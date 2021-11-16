Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity — Full world map and points of interest

Far Cry 7 is reportedly in development, but hardcore fans may wish it wasn't, because if the report is accurate, it's not going to be anything like Far Cry 6, Far Cry 5, Far Cry 4, Far Cry 3, or any of the other modern Far Cry games. When Ubisoft evolved the Far Cry series back in 2012 with Far Cry 3, it gave us one of the best games of that generation. Since then, every Far Cry game has tried to repeat this success. The first was Far Cry 4, which did it very well. Then there was Far Cry 5 which attempted to evolve the formula a little bit by making gameplay more open-ended, but it failed to effectively do this. While Far Cry 5 is the best-selling entry in the series, it's not because of the changes it made to the series, which were almost universally criticized. Far Cry 6 is just Far Cry 5 with a less interesting story and fewer interesting characters. If New Dawn didn't exist, it may be the worst Far Cry game to date.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO