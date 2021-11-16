ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Fast track: Scally a Bundesliga starter, set for US debut

 7 days ago

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — The newest player on the U.S. national team feels like he...

Autosport Online

F1 drivers expect fast Qatar track to be “physical”

Of those on the current grid, only Sergio Perez and Nikita Mazepin have previously raced at the track, in GP2 Asia and the MRF Challenge respectively. Others have had to fit visits to factories and sim running around the current busy race schedule, and have only recently had the opportunity to sample Losail.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Boston

Matt Turner Named MLS Goalkeeper Of The Year

FOXBORO (CBS) — Matt Turner had an incredible season in net for the New England Revolution. It earned him one of Major League Soccer’s highest honors on Monday. Turner has been named Goalkeeper of the Year, the league announced Monday. Turner was spectacular for New England all season, going 17-7-4 with a 74.2 save percentage over his 28 starts. His 17 wins were tied for the league lead and set a new Revolution record. “It’s a major, major honor. It’s something I’ve wanted to accomplish since coming into the league, something I felt I was really close to accomplishing the last two...
MLS
Gianluca Busio
Shuster wins US curling trials, will defend gold in Beijing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Defending Olympic curling champion John Shuster is going back to the Winter Games for a fifth time. The 2018 gold medalist skipped his team to victory over Team Dropkin at the U.S. trials on Sunday night, winning 5-4 to take the best-of-three finals two games to one and earn a spot in Beijing.
SPORTS
CBS Boston

Revolution To Begin 2022 Season On Road; Will Kick Off Home Slate March 5 Vs. Dallas

FOXBORO (CBS) — Major League Soccer has announced its lineup of home openers for the 2022 Major League Soccer season, and once again, the New England Revolution will kick things off on the road. New England will begin its Supporters’ Shield defense in Portland against the Timbers on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 p.m. It marks the 14th straight year that the Revs will open the campaign with an away match, and for the 26th time in 27 seasons. The Revolution have played the Portland Timbers to a draw in each of the last four meetings. New England will then open the...
MLS
Rhode Island tops BC for second time in 4 days

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Antwan Walker scored 15 points in a perfect shooting game and Rhode Island defeated Boston College 71-65 in the Sunshine Slam on Sunday night. The Rams (4-1) beat the visiting Eagles (3-3) 57-49 four days earlier in Rhode Island. It is the second time BC met a regular-season opponent in an in-season tournament. In December of 2001 they played Holy Cross at home and five days later they met again in Honolulu.
COLLEGE SPORTS
World Cup host Qatar used ex-CIA officer to spy on FIFA

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former CIA officer has spied on top soccer officials for years while working for Qatar, the tiny Arab country hosting next year’s World Cup tournament, an investigation by The Associated Press has found. Qatar sought an edge in securing hosting rights from rivals like the United...
FIFA
Monday's Sports in Brief

CHICAGO (AP) — Rory Dames resigned as coach of the Chicago Red Stars, and the team said it has launched an independent review of player health and safety and the team’s culture after The Washington Post quoted several players saying Dames was emotionally abusive.
SOCCER
Johnson hits game-winning 3, Ohio St. tops No. 21 Seton Hall

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Meechie Johnson Jr. made a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left and Ohio State beat No. 21 Seton Hall 79-76 on Monday night in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Seton Hall guard Jamir Harris stole it and raced for a fast-break layup to tie it at...
FORT MYERS, FL
Schwartz, Kraken top Capitals 5-2 to end six-game skid

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaden Schwartz had a goal and three assists and the Seattle Kraken beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Sunday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Calle Jarnkrok and Yanni Gorde each added a goal and an assist, and Schwartz reached 401 career points in Seattle's first win since Nov. 4.
NHL
Arizona dominates No. 4 Michigan 80-62 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Christian Koloko’s mother flew from Cameroon to see her son play for Arizona for the first time. He didn’t disappoint, dominating at both ends. His team looked pretty good, too, dominating No. 4 Michigan 80-62 Sunday night in the Roman Main Event.
LAS VEGAS, NV

