Firsthand Technology Value Fund: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 4.14% to $1,109.03 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.50% to 15,775.14. The stock's fall snapped a five-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $134.46 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 1.24% to $341.01 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.26% to 15,854.76. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.32 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
CFO Julie Whalen said reopening Vietnam factories are driving inventory delays in one key area of the home retailer’s business.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Dollar Tree Inc. announced on Nov. 23 that most of its products will soon cost $1.25, a change that is not in response to “short-term or transitory market conditions,” the company said in a news release. Instead, the permanent change in pricing will allow the chain to “expand its offerings,...
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $1.05 billion and exercised option to buy 2.15 million shares, U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday. Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur. Our Standards:...
Comments / 0