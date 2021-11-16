ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Firsthand Technology Value Fund: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Merced Sun-Star
 7 days ago

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Monday reported a loss of...

www.mercedsunstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Fund#San Jose#Svvc
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 4.14% to $1,109.03 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.50% to 15,775.14. The stock's fall snapped a five-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $134.46 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 1.24% to $341.01 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.26% to 15,854.76. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.32 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Williams-Sonoma Scores Another Big Quarter of Revenue Growth

CFO Julie Whalen said reopening Vietnam factories are driving inventory delays in one key area of the home retailer’s business. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
Reuters

Musk sells Tesla shares worth $1.05 bln, buys 2.15 mln shares

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $1.05 billion and exercised option to buy 2.15 million shares, U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday. Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur. Our Standards:...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy