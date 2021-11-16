Florida takes on New York on 4-game losing streak

New York Islanders (5-5-2, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Florida Panthers (10-2-3, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -161, Islanders +136; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida looks to break its four-game skid when the Panthers play New York.

The Panthers are 8-2-3 in conference play. Florida is second in the NHL averaging 6.6 assists per game, led by Markus Nutivaara with 1.0.

The Islanders are 0-2-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New York is the last-ranked team in the league averaging just 5.5 points per game. Brock Nelson leads them with 9 total points.

In their last meeting on Oct. 16, Florida won 5-1. Sam Bennett recorded a team-high 3 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Duclair leads the Panthers with a plus-12 in 15 games this season. Aleksander Barkov has seven goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

Nelson leads the Islanders with seven goals and has 9 points. Mathew Barzal has 7 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-2-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Islanders: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Mason Marchment: day to day (undisclosed).

Islanders: Casey Cizikas: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.