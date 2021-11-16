With Reports of Utility Scams Increasing Every Day, PG&E Wants to Help Customers Take Steps to Protect Themselves from Falling Victim

PINEVILLE, La. – Today is Utility Scam Awareness Day, and Cleco is joining Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS) in their advocacy campaign to educate customers and expose the tactics used by scammers. UUAS, a consortium of almost 150 U.S. and Canadian electric, water and natural gas utilities, has successfully helped to take nearly 12,000 toll-free numbers used by scammers against utility customers out of operation. “Through UUAS, we are able to learn and share new scam tactics with our customers to protect them against scammers,” said Kristi Moore, director of customer operations. “We want our customers to be aware of the types of threats that are out there and to remember that we all could be a target.” “It’s perfectly acceptable for the customer to hang up the phone. The scammer’s initial goal is to pressure their targets and convince them that they work for the utility,” said UUAS Executive Director Monica Martinez. “Scammers are extremely sophisticated in their tactics, and, by simply ending the call, you can end their scam. If you are unsure, you can always call back the utility by dialing the number found on your bill or on their website, and they will provide you with the correct information.” How Cleco customers can protect themselves:

