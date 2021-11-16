ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

With Reports of Utility Scams Increasing Every Day, PG&E Wants to Help Customers Take Steps to Protect Themselves from Falling Victim

By Kym Kemp
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery day across the country, electric and natural gas customers, along with telephone, water and other essential services customers, are being targeted by scammers impersonating utilities, typically online, in-person and by telephone. In fact, during September and October, the number of attempted scams reported to PG&E increased by 65%. To help...

