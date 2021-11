TAMPA, FL. – It did not take long for the action to get heated up at Amalie Arena on Monday night when the Lightning and Islanders renewed acquaintance. Off the opening faceoff, Pat Maroon dropped the gloves and went at it with 44-year-old Zdeno Chara. A couple of minutes later, Matthew Barzal scored on a breakaway to give the Islanders a lead. Wasting no time with a response, Mathieu Joseph answered for the Bolts 23 seconds later.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO