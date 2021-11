D.At a large demonstration on the sidelines of the World Climate Conference in Glasgow, climate activist Greta Dunberg accused the nations of the world of being inactive in the fight against the climate crisis. It is no secret that COP26 is a “failure”, Sweden said on Friday in George Square in the center of the Scottish city. “It should be clear that a crisis cannot be solved using the same methods we received in the first place.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO