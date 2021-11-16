ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

A Jargon-Free Guide To Understanding Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

By Pema Bakshi
Refinery29
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor something that affects around one in ten UK women and AFAB people, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) often goes undiscussed. Even if you are someone that considers themselves to be generally healthy, it's important to be in the know about your body. To help shed some light on PCOS, from the...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

Related
herrimantelegraph.org

Understanding POTS

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, is a common chronic illness that affects one in three million Americans. This illness is a form of dysautonomia, meaning that the autonomic nervous system in a patient’s body works incorrectly. When a person stands upright, the blood in their body pools into their legs and abdomen which decreases their blood pressure. The autonomic nervous system alerts the brain of this shift, and your blood vessels will narrow so as to continue the consistent flow to every part of your body. When a person with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome stands up, the autonomic nervous system does not respond as it is supposed to, and the patient’s blood vessels do not tighten enough to ensure blood flow to the brain. To “fix” this, the heart will begin to beat extremely fast which causes heart palpitations, lightheadedness, instability, nausea, shaking, and more. POTS symptoms, such as insomnia, heart palpitations, sweating, and brain fog, do not only occur when a person stands, they can occur at any moment.
SCIENCE
Psych Centra

A Spouse’s Guide to Understanding Postpartum Depression

Postpartum depression affects many new parents. Spouses can spot the signs of this condition and support their partner to get help. New parents commonly expect changes in how they feel when a new baby arrives. But not everyone anticipates the mental health challenges that can come during pregnancy and after giving birth.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Refinery29

How Egg Freezing & IVF Clinics Are Putting Women At Risk

There is increasing concern among the medical community that the high doses of hormones involved in fertility treatments – whether that is for IVF or egg freezing – are putting women unnecessarily at risk of complications. In September 2020 Francesa Hockham had a miscarriage. She was shocked when it happened...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polycystic Ovary Syndrome#Ovary#Vitamin D#Metabolic Syndrome#Afab
CBS Boston

‘There’s Something Neurological Going On,’ COVID Could Cause Depression And Anxiety, Researchers Say

WALTHAM (CBS) – “I slept for basically two weeks straight.” That was a symptom Hailey Cray expected when she got the coronavirus last December. “Going up the stairs here, it took everything. I would stop halfway up and have to take a deep breath,” she told WBZ-TV. She also expected a loss of smell and taste, which did impact her. In fact, she still doesn’t have it back fully, something the 23-year-old says has been a significant source of frustration for someone who loves to cook. But what she did not expect was a significant and long-term worsening of her depression and anxiety. “Just...
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress affects up to 90% of people, and we know it harms our mental and physical well-being. Stress can impact the activity and function of our genes. It does this via “epigenetic” changes, which turn on and off certain genes, though it doesn’t change the DNA code. But why do some people respond worse to stress, while others seem to cope under pressure? Previous research has identified having strong social support and a sense of belonging are robust indicators of physical and mental health. Social support means having a network you can turn to in times of need. This can come from natural...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Harvard Health

Taking it easy as you get older? Wrong.

Just about everyone knows that exercise is good for you. Some people can even rattle off reasons it keeps your muscles and joints strong, and how it fights off certain diseases. But how many people can tell you the story of why and how physical activity was built into human biology?
FITNESS
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
Woman's World

Dealing With Bloating and Gas? Stay Away From This Common Ingredient

Struggling with belly bloat? It’s a common problem. Bloating happens when the gastrointestinal tract fills up with air or gas, usually because of something you ate. Pinpointing the foods that cause bloating is easier said than done. While it might come down to a single ingredient, that uncomfortable, full and tight feeling in your stomach may be caused by multiple foods. In fact, gums – which are food additives – may be to blame.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Best Treatment For High Blood Pressure

A simple “prescription” for those with high blood pressure and cholesterol. Moving more and sitting less is the best “prescription” and should be the first treatment option for lowering blood cholesterol or hypertension, according to an American Heart Association (AHA) statement. Physical activity (referring to all movement) should be the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WISH-TV

Study shows 4 in 10 COVID-19 survivors now suffer from new disability

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mystery behind COVID-19 long-haulers still remains. But according to a report published in the latest issue of Critical Care, researchers uncovered emerging evidence about what’s happening to nearly 40% of people who’ve recovered from the virus. Scientists at Monash University in Australia followed 212 COVID-19 patients...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
spring.org.uk

5 Foods That Lower Blood Pressure

Around one-in-three people in the US suffer from high blood pressure. Spinach, beans, bananas, avocados and even coffee are among the foods that could lower blood pressure, research finds. All contain potassium which, along with lower sodium, can help to reduce hypertension. Around 5 grams of potassium per day is...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy