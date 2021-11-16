A Jargon-Free Guide To Understanding Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, is a common chronic illness that affects one in three million Americans. This illness is a form of dysautonomia, meaning that the autonomic nervous system in a patient’s body works incorrectly. When a person stands upright, the blood in their body pools into their legs and abdomen which decreases their blood pressure. The autonomic nervous system alerts the brain of this shift, and your blood vessels will narrow so as to continue the consistent flow to every part of your body. When a person with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome stands up, the autonomic nervous system does not respond as it is supposed to, and the patient’s blood vessels do not tighten enough to ensure blood flow to the brain. To “fix” this, the heart will begin to beat extremely fast which causes heart palpitations, lightheadedness, instability, nausea, shaking, and more. POTS symptoms, such as insomnia, heart palpitations, sweating, and brain fog, do not only occur when a person stands, they can occur at any moment.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO