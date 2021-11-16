ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Sued By JPMorgan Over Refusing To Pay Up $162M In Dispute Over Warrants

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
 7 days ago

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) has sued Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) for $162 million in a breach of contract case related to stock warrants. What Happened: The New York-based bank has alleged in a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court that the automaker sold warrants to JPMorgan in 2014 which...

The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Tesla or a 50/50 Split of Lucid and Rivian?

Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid are the three most valuable U.S. automakers. Tesla’s business and growth have never been better. Lucid's initial product has won high praise, and Rivian has some unique advantages. Veteran electric-car stock investors have spent years with limited options. Sure, there have been raw-material plays like lithium...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

1 Warning From Elon Musk Every Cryptocurrency Investor Needs to Know

Elon Musk urges that investors not invest too heavily in cryptocurrencies. He believes that "true value" is made by producing products and services that people use. Elon Musk doesn't mind expressing his opinions on anything from cannabis to space exploration. The Tesla CEO is rarely without a view on whatever the hot topic of the moment might be.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by over 2% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by over 2% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk saying that the Model S Plaid vehicle would probably be available in China around March 2022. The Model S Plaid — which is the company’s fastest production car — started being delivered earlier this year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

The Reasons For Tesla's Latest Surge: Is It The Time For New All-Time Highs?

In October, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) set a record with the largest dollar value increase in market capitalization, in the shortest period of time, in stock market history. The stock price soared from $800 to over $1,200 a share. As a result, the company joined Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in the elite group of companies with a market cap of over $1 trillion.
STOCKS
Axios

Mogul feud: Musk v Dimon

The longstanding feud between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon has bubbled up over a breach of contract lawsuit, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. What they're saying: “If JPM doesn’t withdraw their lawsuit, I will give them a one star review on Yelp,”...
BUSINESS
Elon Musk
Scott Galloway
Benzinga

Why Tesla's Stock Looks Headed For All-Time Highs

On Monday, Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter "at least 50%" of (his) tweets were made on a porcelain throne. MIT research scientist Rex Fridman responded to say “so then Twitter is a game of thrones,” to which Musk replied with a laughing-out-loud emoji. Fridman’s quip,...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Elon Musk has sold nearly $9 billion worth of Tesla stock in 2 weeks — but he's only halfway toward selling 10% of his stake

Elon Musk has cashed in nearly $9 billion worth of Tesla stock in the past two weeks, but he's still only halfway toward fulfilling his pledge to sell 10% of his stock. The Tesla CEO sold 8.2 million shares in total, generating $8.8 billion in proceeds, Securities and Exchange Commission filings show. The sales have precipitated a 7% drop in the automaker's stock price, erasing roughly $84 billion from its market capitalization.
STOCKS
BBC

Tesla: JP Morgan sues for $162m after Musk tweets

JP Morgan Chase is suing Tesla for $162m (£121m) over tweets in 2018 by boss Elon Musk that he could take the electric car maker private. The bank accused Tesla of "flagrantly" breaching a deal it claims should have triggered payments to JP Morgan. Mr Musk's notorious tweets that he...
BUSINESS
d1softballnews.com

JPMorgan against Tesla for expired warrants: wants 162 million back

America’s first asset bank, JPMorgan Chase. sued Tesla for $ 162 million for a series of stock warrant transactions dating back to CEO Elon Musk’s short-lived attempt to delude the automaker. The transaction dates back to 2014 and served to mitigate the risk that Tesla shares were diluted by the issuance of convertible banknotes as well as to make some tax deductions, according to a report in the federal court in Manhattan on Monday. Upon expiration of the warrants, Tesla would have owed JPMorgan a share or cash payment if its shares had traded above a certain strike price.
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

JPMorgan Wants Tesla to Cough Up $162M for One Elon Musk Tweet

Investment banking giant JPMorgan Chase has filed a $162.2 million lawsuit against Tesla and its founder, Elon Musk, for breach of contract. According to the complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Tesla sold stock warrants to JPMorgan that would pay off if their “strike price” didn’t exceed Tesla’s share price when they expired in mid-2021. But Musk blew it all up with one tweet in August 2018 proposing he take Tesla’s stock private at $420 per share—a reference to pot-smoking culture—as he had “funding secured,” though he walked back the claim just 17 days later. JPMorgan said it had to heavily reduce its strike price as a result, but Tesla’s share still skyrocketed 10-fold by the time the warrants expired. Tesla then “flagrantly ignored” a contract by failing to deliver shares of its stock or cash, the lawsuit alleges.
MANHATTAN, NY
internationalinvestment.net

JP Morgan sues Tesla for $162m over 'flagrant breach' of contract

JP Morgan is suing Tesla for $162.2m over what it has called a "flagrant breach" of its contractual obligations in a dispute over warrants, according to court filings on Monday (15 November). The US bank has alleged that the electric carmaker breached the terms of a contract that the companies...
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla sued by JPMorgan over Musk’s 2018 ‘funding secured’ Tweet

Tesla is being sued by JP Morgan Chase in a massive $162 million lawsuit over stock warrants linked to CEO Elon Musk’s infamous “funding secured” Tweet from 2018 when Musk hinted toward taking the company private at $420. Court filings made public on Monday and reported by Barron’s showed JPMorgan...
BUSINESS

