Dominos appoints interim CFO

Fintech SaaS provider Toqio has announced the appointment of Alessandro Palma as its new CFO, to drive further expansion in 2022. New Toqio CFO Palma, who previously served as CFO and head of partnerships of the non-alcoholic beverages division at AB InBev (ABI), will be charged with three key areas for the business:
Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ: POSH) has appointed Rodrigo Brumana as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2021. On December 1, 2021, Kapil Agrawal, the company’s Interim CFO, will transition to serve as Vice President of Finance, Investor Relations, and Corporate Development. Brumana will join Poshmark from Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), where...
Over the past 3 months, 14 analysts have published their opinion on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Forever Oceans announces the appointment of Ilya Cantor as the sustainable seafood company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Cantor brings over two decades of experience at established multinational public and private companies and expertise in initial public offerings, capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and technology enabled solutions and services to his new role at Forever Oceans.
Canopy Growth Corp. on Friday named Judy Hong as interim chief financial officer and Tara Rozalowsky as interim chief product officer and launched an external search for both roles. Mike Lee, executive vice president and CFO and chief product officer Rade Kovacevic will depart the company on Dec. 31. "These decisions reflect management and the board's vision for building a best-in-class organization that is well-positioned to deliver long-term growth and shareholder value," Canopy Growth CEO David Klein said. Hong joined Canopy Growth in 2019 as vice president of investor relations. Rozalowsky has held the role of vice president of beverage and edibles at the company. Shares of Canopy Growth rose 1.5% in pre-market trades. The stock is down 50% so far this year.
Toronto-based fintech CAARY Capital has announced the appointment of Sabrina Pilbauer (pictured), a former International Monetary Fund and Bank of Canada executive, as its new chief financial officer effective Dec. 1. Prior to joining CAARY, Pilbauer was affiliated with the IMF as an external expert supporting central banks worldwide. Pilbauer...
Residential landlord Grainger announced two key appointments within its investment team on Monday, with Eliza Pattinson promoted to director of investments - asset management, and Steven Clark appointed as director of investments - acquisitions. 23,221.61. 16:25 23/11/21. n/a. n/a. 4,164.92. 16:25 23/11/21. n/a. n/a. 4,144.90. 16:22 23/11/21. n/a. n/a. 310.60p.
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER OR INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF HARLAND & WOLFF GROUP HOLDINGS PLC.
In the 28 weeks to 7 October, total group revenue was up 18% to £677.6m, with underlying pre-tax profit 77.2% higher at £70.2m. On a like-for-like basis, revenue grew 22.2%. The company declared an interim dividend of 4.3p a share, up 72% on the same period a year ago. Pets...
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/03/2022. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
Tesco PLC (the "Company") announces that on 23 November 2021 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, the following number of ordinary shares of 6 1/3 pence pursuant to its up to £500 million share buyback programme, the details of which were announced on 18 October 2021.
London stocks fell in early trade on Tuesday amid concerns about rising Covid cases and tightening restrictions in Europe, as investors eyed the latest readings on the UK services and manufacturing sectors. At 0855 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.6% at 7,213.31. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Civil...
Private equity investment company Petershill Partners reported aggregate partner-firm assets under management of $203bn at the end of its third quarter on Tuesday, growing 8% during the quarter and 35% year-on-year. The London-listed offshoot of Goldman Sachs, which floated in an initial public offering in September, said aggregate fee-paying partner-firm...
International PPL, which previously declared a first half-year 2021 dividend of 3.68p per share, maintained its dividend targets of 7.55p and 7.74p per share for 2021 and 2022, respectively, despite its net asset value falling to 145.1p at end of June from 147.1p at the end of December 2020. Underlying...
The company on Tuesday said the crucial Christmas trading period “is significantly softer than we anticipated only eight weeks ago”. AO World said it now expected full year group revenue to be flat-to-minus 5% year on year, with group adjusted core profit in the range of £10m - £20m, compared to its previous forecast of £35m - £50m issued last month.
High-speed grocery delivery firm Getir has agreed to buy London-based rival Weezy for an undisclosed sum. Getir, which was founded in Turkey in 2015 and is valued at around $7.7bn, began operating in the UK in January 2021. It now operates in 15 cities and towns including Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool and said the acquisition of Weezy further solidifies its long-term commitment to the UK market.
The Company announces that, it has today purchased 22,000 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 1120.37 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury. Total Voting Rights. Following this transaction, the Company’s issued share capital is 66,872,765...
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated...
IP Group plc - Portfolio company ieso raises £39 million Series B financing. IP Group plc (LSE: IPO) ("IP Group" or "the Group"), the developer of intellectual property-based businesses, is pleased to announce that Ieso Digital Health Ltd ("ieso" or "the Company"), a UK leader in digital mental healthcare, announced it has completed a £39m Series B round of investment to develop clinical software treatments built on the world's largest mental health treatment data set.
Comments / 0