Public Health

Japan Confirms H5N8 Strain in Third Bird Flu Outbreak in the Country

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has confirmed the highly pathogenic bird flu subtype H5N8 was detected at a poultry farm in the third outbreak of avian influenza in the country this winter, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The outbreak was discovered on Monday at a farm with about 11,000...

healththoroughfare.com

European and Asian Countries are on Alert Because of Bird Flu Spread

The threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza (aka bird flu) becomes more and more real, and it can not only affect the poultry. Although human cases of such a disease are rare, caution is always a wise choice. According to The Guardian, Europe and Asia are recently dealing with outbreaks...
WORLD
kdal610.com

Japan reports first bird flu outbreak of season, culling 143,000 chickens

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan has detected its first outbreak of bird flu for the 2021 winter season, with confirmation of a case of “highly pathogenic avian influenza” at a poultry farm in the northeast of the country, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. About 143,000 egg-laying chickens are being exterminated...
AGRICULTURE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Norway: Bird flu confirmed in a herd of laying hens in Rogaland

The Norwegian Veterinary Institute has today detected bird flu (H5) virus in a herd of 7,500 laying hens in Rogaland. This is the first time that bird flu has been detected in a commercial poultry herd in Norway. The Norwegian Food Safety Authority is following up the incident. All animals...
WORLD
BBC

Bird flu outbreak discovered at animal sanctuary near Frinton-on-Sea

An outbreak of bird flu has been discovered at an animal sanctuary in Essex, government officials confirmed. The H5N1 virus - which is highly contagious and can decimate poultry flocks - was found at a property near Frinton-on-Sea. Temporary control zones covering 3km (1.8 miles) and 10km (6.2 miles) are...
ANIMALS
Axios

Bird flu outbreaks reported in Europe and Asia

The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) has received several reports of outbreaks of bird flu in Europe and Asia in recent days, Reuters reports. Why it matters: Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is a highly contagious strain of influenza that affects food-producing birds, pet birds and wild birds. Previous outbreaks have prompted the mass culling of birds and trade restrictions in some regions, Reuters notes.
ANIMALS
healthing.ca

Bird flu cases rise in Europe, Asia

21 people in China have contracted bird flu in 2021, compared with only five last year. The months leading into winter is typically the time when we’re more likely to catch a cold or flu than the rest of the year. Unfortunately, it’s also the time, apparently, when we’re more susceptible to bird flu.
WORLD
The Poultry Site

Hungary reports H5N1 avian flu outbreak in poultry

Between the two outbreaks, the virus killed 107 birds, and 38,886 were culled to curb disease spread, reported the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE). the United Kingdom's Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said yesterday that H5N1 has been detected at a facility in Derbyshire. Tests are under way to assess the pathogenicity.
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Restrictions imposed after Pokesdown bird flu outbreak

Restrictions on bird movements have been imposed in Dorset after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed. Temporary Control Zones of 3km (4.8 miles) and 10km (6.2 miles) are in force around an area centred on Castlemain Avenue in Pokesdown. Officers from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and BCP...
ANIMALS
BBC

Second bird flu outbreak discovered in Essex

A second outbreak of bird flu has been discovered in Essex, government officials confirmed. The H5N1 virus - which is highly contagious and can decimate poultry flocks - was found at a premises near North Fambridge, Maldon. Temporary control zones covering 3km (1.8 miles) and 10km (6.2 miles) are in...
WORLD
The Independent

