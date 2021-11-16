Jamie Dornan: Fifty Shades critics were difficult to deal with

For guys of a certain age (and a certain energy), there's a stiffness to looking smart. It doesn't come naturally. Anyone young enough to think the term "fax machine" is a BBC anti-disinformation initiative will also be under the impression that the office is a place where people play ping pong and shout "hell yeah!" when they make money for someone else. And, for those that vaguely remember a fax machine, they know that the traditional office setting has changed beyond all recognition (because plagues). That leaves our dressing habits in a funny place. We're not at home in suits, but we want the smartness of them; we want comfort, but not necessarily full cozy boy; look, we basically just want the big suit's pay off without any of the effort. Life's expensive enough without weekly dry cleaning bills. So, where does one turn in these such matters? They turn, eyes wide, to a slightly smart and understandably smug Jamie Dornan.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO