ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Nov. 16 Letters to the Editor

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 7 days ago

Now that the world climate change conference in Glasgow is over with nothing much to show other than some 400 private jets flying there and increasing the world carbon dioxide output in the process, we need to address the critical issues of: 1) How much of current warming is caused by...

dnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Why the oil industry's pivot to carbon capture and storage – while it keeps on drilling – isn't a climate change solution

After decades of sowing doubt about climate change and its causes, the fossil fuel industry is now shifting to a new strategy: presenting itself as the source of solutions. This repositioning includes rebranding itself as a “carbon management industry.” This strategic pivot was on display at the Glasgow climate summit and at a Congressional hearing in October 2021, where CEOs of four major oil companies talked about a “lower-carbon future.” That future, in their view, would be powered by the fuels they supply and technologies they could deploy to remove the planet-warming carbon dioxide their products emit – provided they...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
batonrougenews.net

Big Oil is finally exercising restraint and Biden is pissed

This week, the Najah's Desert Oasis gas station in southeastern California put up a sign of the times. It read: $6.39 for regular. This remote gas pump isn't your average fuelling station, to be sure, and even at the best of times, it has the highest gas prices in the country. But breaking the $6 mark is a monumental occasion, even for Najah's. In California as a whole, the average gas prices are a painful and record-breaking $4.68 per gallon, and the nationwide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.41 - a whopping $1.29 more than just a year ago. Indeed, inflation rates across the country are at a 31-year high, and Americans are really feeling the squeeze, and many are casting about who to blame for the hardship.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Biggest-Ever Carbon Capture Project Facing Midwest Opposition

What’s touted as the world’s largest carbon capture and sequestration project is facing headwinds from farmers and environmentalists even as. and New York financiers are investing in the $4.5 billion endeavor. The Midwest Carbon Express is a privately financed, 2,000 mile-long pipeline network. It will collect carbon dioxide emissions at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

More oil now, less oil later: Biden’s tricky message on energy

President Biden, speaking at a global climate summit three weeks ago, called the planet’s warming a “threat to human existence as we know it,” urging the world’s nations to slash the use of fossil fuels and adding, “Action and solidarity, that’s what’s required.”. But facing soaring energy prices at home,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Weather#Earth#Russia
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
InsideClimate News

Concerns Linger Over a Secretive Texas Company That Owns the Largest Share of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline

Environmental organizations and pipeline experts continue expressing concerns about a secretive Texas petroleum company with a spotty safety record that acquired the largest share of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline last year as thawing permafrost and flooding linked to climate change threatened the massive oil conduit. The Regulatory Commission of Alaska voted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy