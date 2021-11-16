Make custom animations in minutes with VidToon 2.0

We were excited to spend last weekend at ComplexCon in Long Beach courtesy of Ford, who made their debut as the conference’s exclusive partner via a series of stimulating panel conversations called Complex Connects. Before we get too deep into that, we want you to get into this fully loaded 2022 Ford Maverick customized by famed tattoo artist Big Sleeps (aka David Cavazos). We had a chance to talk with Big Sleeps about his unique designs. He’s known for his unique lettering style, which he revealed was heavily influenced by the graffiti he saw all over the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles where he grew up. Sleeps works have been included in major gallery and museum exhibits such as “Scratch” at the El Segundo Museum of Art (2014), “Aftermath”exhibition At Robert Graham Gallery (2016) “Roll call” Exhibition At L.A.Louver in 2016. While he’s previously collaborated with fashion brands including Hurley, Umbro and Adidas he told BOSSIP this was his first time painting a car! We loved the symmetrical style of his painting and once he showed us a few of the words he’d painted on the truck, we had such a good time finding all of the messages embedded into the artwork on the truck.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO