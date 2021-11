While it’s still early in the Oscar race, there already are a few titles on everyone’s must-see list. Among them is The Power of the Dog, written and directed by Jane Campion — best known for her Oscar-nominated direction of The Piano 28 years ago, which made her the first female director to win the Palme d’Or at Cannes. Campion looks like a strong bet to land a best director nomination for the Netflix Western. That would not only be a rare triumph, given that women have so often been overlooked in the category, but also would make history, as...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO