FNE at Ljubljana IFF 2021: Servants

By FNE Staff
Cover picture for the articleLJUBLJANA: Slovak director/producer Ivan Ostrochovsky’s Servants will screen in the main competition of the 32nd Ljubljana International Film Festival (LIFFe), which takes place in cinemas from 10 to 21 November 2021. Ostrochovsky tackles a new topic in Slovak film, the infiltration of the Catholic Church by the communist regime,...

