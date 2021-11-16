ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Scorsese Joins Kornél Mundruczó’s Evolution

By Denes Varga
Cover picture for the articleBUDAPEST: Martin Scorsese has become the executive producer of Evolution, Kornél Mundruczó and Kata Wéber's next feature. Scorsese was a producer on Mundruczó’s Oscar-nominated film Pieces of A Woman. The new multigenerational drama premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The German/Hungarian coproduction follows the fate of a...

