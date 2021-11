The Official Selection and First Feature Competition programs are heating up at the 25th edition of PÖFF. The festival’s main competition programme contains seven world premieres, ten international premieres and two European premieres. Nineteen films will be screened in competition, with three films out of competition. It’s a packed lineup featuring a couple of legends, a raft of returning Black Nights favourites and several soon-to-be-stars, from all corners of the cinematic globe. Two international premieres will come to PÖFF after having their world premieres with our friends at Seville European Film Festival.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO