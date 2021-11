Nov. 15-28 In addition to our live events, take some time on your own to travel the globe in an immersive virtual environment. Click here to sign up for an account with 360 Global Learning Experiences, available to UNO students from Nov. 15-28. With 360 GLE you can explore 360-degree videos and multimedia about climate innovations in Germany, politics and culture in Budapest, sea turtle conservation in Costa Rica, ancient Rome, modern India, and much more!

