Public Health

Russia to lift COVID-19 ban on flights to Brazil, Argentina, other countries from Dec. 1

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will lift its COVID-19 ban on flights to countries including Bangladesh, Brazil, Mongolia,...

hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. 'deeply concerned' by Bulgarian president's Crimea comments

SOFIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The United States has expressed deep concern over comments by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev that the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014 is "Russian", the U.S. embassy in Sofia said on Monday. Radev, who won a second presidential term in a runoff...
POTUS
#Russia#Covid 19#Costa Rica#Reuters
kfgo.com

Germany won’t admit refugees from Belarus-Polish border -interior minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Germany will not take in refugees stranded on the Belarus-Polish border, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday after talks with his Polish counterpart. “If we took in refugees, if we bowed to the pressure and said ‘we are taking refugees into European countries’, then this would...
POLITICS
WOWK

‘Pent-up demand’ as US lifts travel ban from 33 countries

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Once again the United States is welcoming international travelers from previously banned parts of the world, including the UK, Canada, Mexico and the European Union. For more than 18 months, international tourists to the US were banned because of the pandemic, resulting in hundreds of billions of...
U.S. POLITICS
Europe
Public Health
Brazil
Coronavirus
Argentina
Reuters

Brazil registers 63 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 63 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 2,799 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country’s coronavirus death toll is second in the world only to the United States, but the pandemic has abated significantly in recent months, as it has in much of Latin America.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Brazil Clears GMO Wheat Flour From Argentina in Global First, but Sales May Be Slow

Brazil Clears GMO Wheat Flour From Argentina in Global First, but Sales May Be Slow. SAO PAULO/BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Brazil on Thursday became the first country to allow imports of flour made with genetically modified wheat, though shipments of the new variety developed in Argentina are unlikely anytime soon due to opposition from Brazilian millers and global consumers.
AGRICULTURE
rand.org

Reining in COVID-19 Disinformation from China, Russia and Elsewhere

During the pandemic, the rapid spread of information has been a powerful force for good: doctors and researchers have shared their findings on the best ways to prevent and treat COVID-19, and governments have quickly issued critical public health recommendations. But this has also allowed misinformation and conspiracy theories to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
West Georgian

COVID-19 Travel Ban is lifted and Reopens U.S. Borders to Vaccinated Travelers

The U.S. has lifted its travel ban on Nov. 8 allowing vaccinated travelers into the U.S. from other countries. The original travel ban began in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. International travelers who are fully vaccinated will now be allowed into the U.S. These past 18 months...
TRAVEL
AFP

EU forest plan 'protectionist,' say Brazil soy farmers

Brazil's soybean farmers hit back Tuesday at a European Union plan to ban food imports from deforested areas, calling it "protectionism disguised as environmental conservation." Brazil, the world's top producer of soy and beef, stands to lose big if the EU goes ahead with the draft law unveiled last week, which would require exporters to show their products are "deforestation-free." The plan "is an affront to national sovereignty, and seeks to lump legal land use together with illegal deforestation, which is already punished under Brazilian environmental law," the Brazilian Soy Producers' Association (Aprosoja) said in a statement. "The European Union needs to understand it is no longer the metropole or owner of the world, and Brazil and South America are no longer its colonies."
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure in...
WORLD
94.3 Jack FM

Top U.S., Russian generals speak by phone amid tensions

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The top Russian military officer, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, spoke by telephone on Tuesday with U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia’s Defence Ministry as saying. The call comes at a time when Washington has accused...
MILITARY

