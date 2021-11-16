ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinians say

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) – Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian sources said. Stone-throwing clashes...

#Palestinians#West Bank#Jerusalem#Ramallah#Israeli#Reuters#Islamic Jihad
Cleveland Jewish News

Daughters’ deaths bring together Israeli, Palestinian

Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer. This is a common phrase to mean that you should be on top of your enemy’s doings. Israeli Rami Elhanan and Palestinian Bassam Aramin should be enemies, depending on who you ask. They are both on opposite ends of the Israeli-Palestinan conflict that has plagued the Middle East for decades.
MIDDLE EAST
WDBO

Palestinians: Israeli NSO spyware found on officials' phones

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Thursday said it has detected spyware developed by the Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group on the phones of three senior officials and accused Israel of using the military-grade Pegasus software to eavesdrop on them. The Palestinian accusations against NSO came as...
WORLD
AFP

Hamas gunman kills one, wounds 3 in Jerusalem before being shot dead

A militant of the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement opened fire Sunday in Jerusalem's Old City, killing one person and wounding three before he was shot dead, Israeli officials, police and medics said. On Wednesday, Israeli security forces shot dead a 16-year-old assailant who stabbed and wounded two police officers in the Old City.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

100 days since Taliban gained control: The Afghan women and children subsisting on raw flour facing toughest winter yet

While the bitterly cold weather claims scores of lives in Afghanistan each winter, many fear this year will be far deadlier than others due to the nation grappling with its worst food crisis since records started.Abdullah*, an eight-year-old boy living in the Taliban-seized country, is already feeling the grave effects of the humanitarian crisis.“We have bread and sometimes rice, but never meat and fruit,” he tells The Independent. “We have so much less food than before and it makes me worried. Sometimes, when we don’t have food I go to sleep without eating anything.”Zarghuna, his mother, says the family have...
MIDDLE EAST
gcaptain.com

Israel Flags Iranian Anti-Ship Drone Bases

By Dan Williams (Reuters) Israel sharpened its rhetoric against Iranian combat drones on Tuesday, disclosing what it said were two bases used to carry out maritime attacks with the remote-controlled UAV drones and offering to cooperate with Arab partners on counter-measures. Gulf Arab countries share Israeli concerns about such drones,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China’s ‘secret’ UAE military facility sends message to nationalists at home

A Chinese military base in the Gulf has long been a nightmare scenario for many US officials who, for years, watched the growing ties between China and their Gulf allies with a wary eye.Now, their suspicions about China’s ambitions to establish a military footprint in the oil-rich region appear to have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.Satellite images emerged last week suggesting that China was building a multi-storey military facility in the UAE port of Khalifa. The UAE government appeared not to be aware of the building in the terminal which was built and operated by the Chinese...
POLITICS
AFP

Israeli defence minister heads to Morocco for 'historic' visit

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz arrived in Morocco Tuesday on a "historic" visit aimed at bolstering ties between the countries, at a time when Rabat is embroiled in a standoff over Western Sahara. The two-day trip comes less than a year after Morocco normalised ties with Israel in a deal brokered by former US president Donald Trump's administration. In return, Washington recognised the North African kingdom's sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara. Gantz -- the first Israeli defence minister to make an official visit to Morocco -- has said he will sign defence "cooperation agreements" with Moroccan counterparts and "continue to strengthen ties".
MIDDLE EAST
740thefan.com

U.S. set to remove Colombia rebel group FARC from terrorism list -sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration has decided to remove the Colombian rebel group FARC from the U.S. list of foreign terrorist organizations, five years after the rebels signed a peace agreement with Bogota, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. U.S. officials could announce the delisting of...
U.S. POLITICS

