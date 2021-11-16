ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Global investors ending 2021 ‘risk-on’ – BofA

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Investors are heading towards the end of the year in a “risk-on” mood, having reduced cash allocations and lifted their overweight position on U.S. stocks...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
bigblueunbiased.com

Flush With Stimulus Cash, Investors Push Global IPOs to Record Levels

The efficient customer service in the future of powered mobility (EVs) and other green projects, the rise of completely empty corporations, and corporate interests around the world wanting to take advantage of elevated prices have all contributed to a good year for initial public offerings (IPOs). Initial public offerings (IPOs) have increased globally over the following year, according to data.
MARKETS
Street.Com

BofA Upgraded to Buy from Hold by CFRA on Fundamentals

Bank of America (BAC) - Get Bank of America Corp Report shares rose Tuesday, after CFRA raised its rating to buy from hold and increased its price target to $51 from $45. “BAC benefits from higher rates and higher loan volumes in a strong 2022 U.S. economy,” CFRA analyst Kenneth Leon wrote in a commentary.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bofa#Investors#Inflation#Milan#Reuters#Bofa Securities#The Federal Reserve#Long Tech Stocks
The Independent

Rates will ‘have to rise’ if jobs market rebound continues apace – MPC member

UK interest rates “will have to rise” if Britain’s jobs market remains buoyant, according to a Bank of England policymaker.Jonathan Haskel, one of nine members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said rate-setters would have to remain “vigilant” on rising wages and the wider jobs market as the UK faces the highest inflation for a decade.In a speech at the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School, he said that much of the current cost of living pressures were out of the Bank’s control, though they should only be temporary.But he stressed concerns that wage growth could exceed productivity...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow's nearly 150-point climb led by gains for shares of Travelers, Goldman Sachs

Powered by strong returns for shares of Travelers and Goldman Sachs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Tuesday afternoon. Shares of Travelers (TRV) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing about a quarter of the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 148 points higher (0.4%). Travelers's shares have risen $3.70, or 2.4%, while those of Goldman Sachs have risen $9.26, or 2.3%, combining for an approximately 85-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Chevron (CVX) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Merck (MRK) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) advanced 1.94% to $46.28 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $2.41 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

What Do Workday’s Newly Added Risk Factors Tell Investors?

California-based Workday (WDAY) provides cloud-based finance and human resources software to enterprises. The company continues to expand through acquisitions as it pursues new growth opportunities. Recently, Workday has agreed to acquire VNDLY for $510 million. VNDLY provides external workforce management technology and its addition is expected to bolster Workday’s human...
BUSINESS
94.3 Jack FM

Analysis-Investors bet Powell’s Fed will get more aggressive on inflation

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Investors are betting that newly renominated Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will need to step up the pace at which the central bank is normalizing monetary policy to better grapple with surging consumer prices. For months, Powell has insisted the current bout of inflation is likely...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tech stocks turn solidly lower midday Monday as benchmark 10-year Treasury punches up to 1.60% to start Thanksgiving week

The Nasdaq Composite on Monday pivoted into negative territory, and the broader stock market was off its best levels of the session, as Treasury rates rose, putting pressure on the yield-sensitive index. The Nasdaq was trading near the lows of the session, down 0.8% at around 15,930, after setting an intraday record earlier at 16,212.23. The downturn for the benchmark came as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to around 1.60%, from 1.535% on Friday afternoon. The rise in yields comes as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated by President Joe Biden for a second term as head of the U.S. central bank, as had been widely expected. Meanwhile, the other benchmarks were trading solidly higher but off their best levels. The S&P 500 index was trading off 0.3% at around 4,712, after establishing an intraday all-time high at 4,743.83, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.6% higher at roughly 35,825. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday and see an abbreviated session Friday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 1.24% to $341.01 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.26% to 15,854.76. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.32 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold books sharpest daily drop in over 3 months, settles at over 2-week low, as Treasury yields and dollar pop

Gold futures on Monday skidded lower, suffering the steepest daily decline in more than three months, as a rally in yields and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar buffeted precious metals. December gold ended down $45.30, or 2.4%, to settle at $1,806.30 an ounce. The yellow metal booked a third straight decline, matching the longest such skid since the period ended Oct. 11. and finished at the lowest point since Nov. 4. Trading for the precious metal came as the dollar, as measured by the U.S. ICE Dollar Index DXY , was up less than 0.5%, hanging near the loftiest level since the summer of 2020. On top of that, the 10-year Treasury note yield was up around 1.62%, compared with a Friday afternoon level at 1.535%. Those moves came as the White House announced that Biden has nominated Jerome Powell to another four-year term as Fed Chairman, and has decided to nominate Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to serve as the central bank's vice chairwoman.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rose 1.78% to $284.97 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $10.68 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy