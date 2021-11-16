Factbox-Wall Street analysts’ 2022 outlook for S&P 500

Powered by strong returns for shares of Travelers and Goldman Sachs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Tuesday afternoon. Shares of Travelers (TRV) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing about a quarter of the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 148 points higher (0.4%). Travelers's shares have risen $3.70, or 2.4%, while those of Goldman Sachs have risen $9.26, or 2.3%, combining for an approximately 85-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Chevron (CVX) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Merck (MRK) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO