Factbox-Wall Street analysts’ 2022 outlook for S&P 500

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Research analysts of global banks have begun to roll out their predictions for the U.S. equity markets for 2022. The S&P 500 index has risen nearly 25% so far. The index...

Dick’s SG Q3 Profits Soar Past Wall Street Targets

Dick’s Sporting Goods again raised its outlook for the year after reporting third-quarter earnings that blew past Wall Street targets. Consolidated same-store sales for the third quarter increased 12.2 percent on top of a 23.2 percent increase in the third quarter of 2020 and a 6.0 percent increase in the third quarter of 2019;
Dow's nearly 150-point climb led by gains for shares of Travelers, Goldman Sachs

Powered by strong returns for shares of Travelers and Goldman Sachs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Tuesday afternoon. Shares of Travelers (TRV) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing about a quarter of the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 148 points higher (0.4%). Travelers's shares have risen $3.70, or 2.4%, while those of Goldman Sachs have risen $9.26, or 2.3%, combining for an approximately 85-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Chevron (CVX) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Merck (MRK) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
Nasdaq Composite posts back-to-back declines as bond yields add to gains but Dow, S&P 500 end higher

U.S. technology stocks ended lower on Tuesday as Treasury yields extended a rise, but the S&P 500 snapped a two-session slide to end higher, powered by gains in energy and financials . The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.6%, or 195 points, at around 35,813, on a preliminary basis, on the back of gains from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. . The S&P 500 index closed 0.2% higher at about 4,690, while the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 0.5% at 15,775, marking its second straight decline. The slump for the...
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Will Retail Traders Flip Net-Long as Thanksgiving Nears?

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points. Retail traders remain net-short the Dow Jones and S&P 500. However, this exposure is slightly fading ahead of Thanksgiving. What are technical levels to watch for that may signal weakness?. Looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail traders...
Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 1.10% to $337.25 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.50% to 15,775.14. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $47.08 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rallied 1.26% to $288.56 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.17% to 4,690.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $7.09 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slid 0.36% to $2,915.64 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.17% to 4,690.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $103.69 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
5 Stocks To Watch For November 22, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion before the opening bell. Agilent shares rose 0.4% to $164.90 in after-hours trading. NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares...
Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) advanced 1.94% to $46.28 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $2.41 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
Dow up 150 points on gains in shares of Travelers, Cisco

Shares of Travelers and Cisco are trading higher Monday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Travelers (TRV) and Cisco (CSCO) are contributing to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 156 points (0.4%) higher. Travelers's shares are up $5.01 (3.3%) while those of Cisco have risen $1.51, or 2.8%, combining for a roughly 43-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Goldman Sachs (GS) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Dow Inc. (DOW) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Cisco, Dow Inc. share gains contribute to Dow's 250-point climb

Shares of Cisco and Dow Inc. are trading higher Monday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow (DJIA) is trading 255 points (0.7%) higher, as shares of Cisco (CSCO) and Dow Inc. (DOW) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Cisco's shares have climbed $1.72 (3.2%) while those of Dow Inc. have risen $1.60 (2.8%), combining for a roughly 22-point boost for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Chevron (CVX) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.
