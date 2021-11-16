ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer to conduct trials of antiviral COVID-19 pill in Russia

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has granted approval for Pzifer Inc to conduct clinical trials in Russia of its experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19, a...

leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtaq.com

Czechs report highest daily coronavirus cases since pandemic start

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic reported 22,936 new coronavirus cases for Friday, its biggest daily tally since the pandemic began, health ministry data showed on Saturday. Earlier in the week the country tightened restrictions on people who have not had COVID-19 shots to encourage more vaccinations and to ease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtaq.com

FDA authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 boosters

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines for all adults who were vaccinated with the Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE shot and the Moderna Inc shot. The regulator’s decision paves the way for millions of Americans to get additional protection and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtaq.com

Singapore eases COVID-19 social curbs from Monday

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s government said on Saturday it would ease social curbs imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 as infections have stabilised in the city-state over the past month. From Monday, limits on social interactions and dining out will be expanded to five people from two, government ministers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wtaq.com

Austria enters fourth lockdown as COVID cases soar anew in Europe

VIENNA/BERLIN (Reuters) – Austria entered its fourth national lockdown on Monday after tens of thousands of people, many of them far-right supporters, protested in Vienna against renewed curbs on movement as Europe again becomes the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic. The Austrian government also announced it would make it compulsory...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH

