ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer to conduct trials of antiviral COVID-19 pill in Russia

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has granted approval for Pzifer Inc to conduct clinical trials in Russia of its experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19, a...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

Swissmedic approves Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots from the age of 16

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Tuesday it approved the extension of a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to everyone aged 16 years and over. “This clears the way for wider use of the booster vaccination. High-risk individuals can still obtain a booster dose from age...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Antiviral#Covid 19#Pill#Reuters#Pzifer Inc#Paxlovid
740thefan.com

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shows long-term efficacy in trial in adolescents

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine showed 100% long-term efficacy in a late-stage study conducted among adolescents aged 12 to 15 years. Data, measured seven days through over four months after the second dose, will support planned submissions for full regulatory approval of the vaccine in this age group in the U.S. and worldwide, the company said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Wbaltv.com

Pfizer to allow broader global access to its experimental COVID-19 antiviral pill

Pfizer said Tuesday it signed a licensing agreement to allow broader global access to its experimental COVID-19 pill. The agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool, a United Nations-backed public health organization, would allow generic manufacturers to make the pill widely available in 95 low- and middle-income countries covering 53% of the world's population, the company said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
740thefan.com

Germany considers more COVID-19 curbs as U.S. advises against travel there

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s health minister called on Tuesday for further restrictions to contain a “dramatic” surge in coronavirus cases as the country’s infection rate hit a record high and the United States advised against travel there. The seven-day incidence rate – the number of people per 100,000 to be...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH
740thefan.com

South Korea reports daily record of 4,116 new COVID-19 infections

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea reported a new daily record of 4,116 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, as the country battles to contain a spike in serious cases requiring hospitalisation, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Wednesday. South Korea this month switched to a “living with...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy