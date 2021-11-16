ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Global investors ending 2021 ‘risk-on’ – BofA

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Investors are heading towards the end of the year in a “risk-on” mood, having reduced cash allocations and lifted their overweight position on U.S. stocks...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Musk chides Binance CEO on dogecoin glitch

(Reuters) – Tesla founder Elon Musk on Tuesday delivered a stinging rebuke to Binance Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao on Twitter after the cryptocurrency exchange limited withdrawals of meme-based digital currency dogecoin. The cryptocurrency market has seen major fluctuations this year, often in response to Musk’s tweets. His comments on dogecoin...
STOCKS
Street.Com

BofA Upgraded to Buy from Hold by CFRA on Fundamentals

Bank of America (BAC) - Get Bank of America Corp Report shares rose Tuesday, after CFRA raised its rating to buy from hold and increased its price target to $51 from $45. “BAC benefits from higher rates and higher loan volumes in a strong 2022 U.S. economy,” CFRA analyst Kenneth Leon wrote in a commentary.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bofa#Investors#Inflation#Milan#Reuters#Bofa Securities#The Federal Reserve#Long Tech Stocks
kfgo.com

Zoom shares tumble as revenue growth slows

(Reuters) – Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc slumped to 17-month lows on Tuesday after the video conferencing platform posted its slowest quarterly revenue growth amid stiff competition from deep-pocketed rivals Cisco, Microsoft and Salesforce. The company on Tuesday posted a better than expected third-quarter revenue of $1.05 billion, although...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts back-to-back declines as bond yields add to gains but Dow, S&P 500 end higher

U.S. technology stocks ended lower on Tuesday as Treasury yields extended a rise, but the S&P 500 snapped a two-session slide to end higher, powered by gains in energy and financials . The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.6%, or 195 points, at around 35,813, on a preliminary basis, on the back of gains from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. . The S&P 500 index closed 0.2% higher at about 4,690, while the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 0.5% at 15,775, marking its second straight decline. The slump for the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
kfgo.com

JPMorgan CEO Dimon jokes his bank will outlast China’s Communist Party

(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase and Co’s Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon joked that his bank would last longer than China’s Communist Party while speaking in Boston Tuesday. While reiterating his bank’s commitment to doing business in China, Dimon said: “I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Rates will ‘have to rise’ if jobs market rebound continues apace – MPC member

UK interest rates “will have to rise” if Britain’s jobs market remains buoyant, according to a Bank of England policymaker.Jonathan Haskel, one of nine members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said rate-setters would have to remain “vigilant” on rising wages and the wider jobs market as the UK faces the highest inflation for a decade.In a speech at the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School, he said that much of the current cost of living pressures were out of the Bank’s control, though they should only be temporary.But he stressed concerns that wage growth could exceed productivity...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 4.14% to $1,109.03 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.50% to 15,775.14. The stock's fall snapped a five-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $134.46 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) advanced 1.94% to $46.28 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $2.41 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

What Do Workday’s Newly Added Risk Factors Tell Investors?

California-based Workday (WDAY) provides cloud-based finance and human resources software to enterprises. The company continues to expand through acquisitions as it pursues new growth opportunities. Recently, Workday has agreed to acquire VNDLY for $510 million. VNDLY provides external workforce management technology and its addition is expected to bolster Workday’s human...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tech stocks turn solidly lower midday Monday as benchmark 10-year Treasury punches up to 1.60% to start Thanksgiving week

The Nasdaq Composite on Monday pivoted into negative territory, and the broader stock market was off its best levels of the session, as Treasury rates rose, putting pressure on the yield-sensitive index. The Nasdaq was trading near the lows of the session, down 0.8% at around 15,930, after setting an intraday record earlier at 16,212.23. The downturn for the benchmark came as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to around 1.60%, from 1.535% on Friday afternoon. The rise in yields comes as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated by President Joe Biden for a second term as head of the U.S. central bank, as had been widely expected. Meanwhile, the other benchmarks were trading solidly higher but off their best levels. The S&P 500 index was trading off 0.3% at around 4,712, after establishing an intraday all-time high at 4,743.83, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.6% higher at roughly 35,825. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday and see an abbreviated session Friday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 1.24% to $341.01 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.26% to 15,854.76. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.32 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy