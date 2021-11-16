Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinians say

Top generals from Russia and the United States spoke over the phone on Tuesday, Russia's Defence Ministry said, amid Western fears that Moscow might be plotting to invade neighbouring Ukraine.
The ministry said in a statement that Chief of Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley discussed "current questions of international security", without providing further details.
A statement from the Pentagon confirmed the call and said they discussed "security-related issues of concern".
"The phone call is a continuation of communication between both leaders to ensure risk reduction and operational de-confliction," the Pentagon said.
