Word from The Hill: On Morrison's character ratings

It’s not been a cracking few weeks to be a politician. We have all been tarred with the brush of the dodgiest among us. While I am provably, in every regard, not Owen Paterson, essentially we are all considered to be Owen Paterson thanks to the Conservative Party’s ability to take us all down with them. Cheers, lads!It has always played well for them to make people hate politics; they have for a good few years dined out in the most expensive, men-only, private members’ clubs on the back of hatred of the establishment. Anti-politics has very much been...

