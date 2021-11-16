Youth – Spinning Wheel

The Zephyr Bones are the Barcelona based band making big waves in today’s Modern Psychedelia era. Much like an elegantly rising tide, their career moves at a fluid and abundant pace. They’ve just released a record, Neon Body, that takes the listener through a reflective journey through the band’s lens as they musically express what it means to be human in a digital era. This LP is coming from collectively mature minds at play who have become confident in the imprints they want to leave in the music space. Their sound as uniquely articulate as their vision, is undeniably inviting, constantly leaving one searching for more. SPIN took a pause with the five man band and spoke about their origins, songwriting process, pursuing success, and their most recent LP, Neon Body.
