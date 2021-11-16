ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Myanmar election body charges Suu Kyi with electoral fraud

By GRANT PECK
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago

BANGKOK — (AP) — Myanmar’s state election commission announced it is prosecuting the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and 15 other senior political figures for alleged fraud in last November’s general election.

The announcement was published Tuesday in the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper and other official media.

Allegations of widespread electoral fraud were the main reason cited by the military for its Feb. 1 seizure of power that toppled Suu Kyi’s government. Her National League for Democracy party was about to begin a second five-year term in office after its landslide victory in the polls. The army-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party suffered unexpectedly heavy losses.

Independent observers, such as the Asian Network for Free Elections, found no evidence of substantive irregularities in the polls, though they criticized some aspects.

The action by the Union Election Commission could potentially result in Suu Kyi’s party being dissolved and unable to participate in a new election the military has promised will take place within two years of its takeover. However, the commission’s notice, dated Monday, did not specify which laws would be used to prosecute the accused.

In May, the military-appointed new head of the election commission said his agency would consider dissolving Suu Kyi’s former governing party for alleged involvement in electoral fraud and have its leaders charged with treason. Commission Chairman Thein Soe said an investigation had determined that the party had worked illegally with the government to give itself an advantage at the polls.

After taking power, the military dismissed the members of the election commission that had certified the results of last year's poll and appointed new ones. It also detained members of the old commission, and, according to reports in independent Myanmar media, pressured them to state there had been election fraud.

The new commission declared last year’s election’s results invalid.

The new notice from the commission said Suu Kyi, former President Win Myint, other leading figures in her party and the commission’s former chairman were “involved in electoral processes, election fraud and lawless actions” related to the polls.

It accused 16 people of carrying out illegal actions, including compelling local election officials to obstruct military polling booths, threatening such officials in connection with advance voting for voters over 60 years old, forcing local officials to approve voting lists that included ineligible voters and interfering in campaigning to favor Suu Kyi’s party.

Suu Kyi is already on trial or charged in about a dozen criminal cases in which a conviction would almost certainly bar her from running for office again. Several of her top political allies also have been tried or are facing charges. Suu Kyi’s supporters as well as independent rights organizations contend that the cases are spurious and meant to discredit Suu Kyi and her party while legitimizing military rule.

Dissolving Suu Kyi’s party would follow a regional trend of dissolving popular political parties seen as a threat to governments in power.

Cambodia’s high court in 2017 dissolved the Cambodia National Rescue Party, the sole credible opposition force, ahead of a 2018 general election.

Thailand’s Constitutional Court in 2020 dissolved the newly formed Future Forward Party, which had won the third highest number of seats in the lower house in the 2019 general election.

In both the Cambodian and Thai cases, the courts cited specific violations of the law for their rulings, but their actions were widely seen as reflecting political pressures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
neworleanssun.com

Military junta charges ousted leader Suu Kyi with election-rigging

Sixteen Myanmar ex-officials, including deposed State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, have been slapped with new charges related to the 2020 election by the Asian country's military junta. This week, 15 officials, including Suu Kyi, were charged with crimes related to the alleged rigging of the...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Suu Kyi faces decades behind bars for election fraud

According to a state media report published on Tuesday, Aung San Suu Kyi once called the darling of democracy - has been charged by the Myanmar junta with severe electoral fraud in th ... Myanmar has been in upheaval since a military coup in February spurred national protests and a...
WORLD
BBC

Aung San Suu Kyi being treated well: Myanmar army

Myanmar's military has told the BBC that authorities are not mistreating ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The 76-year-old former leader has not been seen in public since a February military coup removed her from office. The BBC's interview with military spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun comes after the...
MILITARY
batonrougenews.net

Embattled Myanmar leader Suu Kyi's sword restored by Japanese craftsmen

Tokyo [Japan], November 14 (ANI): The katana-style sword of the ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has been restored by craftsmen in Japan hoping to return it to her one day. Before Suu Kyi was cast out during a coup in February this year, she had approached Japan's ambassador...
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Win Myint
The Guardian

US journalist held in Myanmar charged with terrorism and sedition

Myanmar’s junta has charged a US journalist detained since May with sedition and terrorism, which carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. The military has squeezed the press since taking power in a February coup, arresting dozens of journalists critical of its crackdown on dissent that has killed more than 1,200 people, according to a local monitoring group.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Verdict next month in Covid rules trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi: source

A Myanmar junta court will give its verdict next month on whether ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi broke coronavirus rules during elections her party won last year, a source said Tuesday. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military's February coup, which sparked huge protests and a bloody crackdown on dissent. Suu Kyi, 76, went on trial in June, and faces a raft of charges, including illegally importing walkie-talkies, corruption and sedition. Media have been barred from attending proceedings at the special court in the military-built capital Naypyidaw, and the junta recently banned Suu Kyi's legal team from speaking to reporters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Election Fraud#Electoral Fraud#Ap#The Election Commission
AFP

EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vote

An EU observer mission on Tuesday reported irregularities in Venezuelan elections for governors and mayors over the weekend, in which opposition parties participated for the first time since 2017. Despite "better conditions" than in previous elections, the observers noted a "lack of adherence to the rule of law." Mission head Isabel Santos told reporters that "some laws affected the equality of conditions, the balance and the transparency of the elections" and this within the context of a "lack of judicial independence." The government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community, won a landslide victory in Sunday's ballot, which was overseen by EU observers for the first time in 15 years.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Thailand
AFP

State of emergency for Guatemalan town battling nickel mine

Guatemala has decreed a state of emergency in El Estor, an eastern town of mainly indigenous people in conflict with a Swiss-owned nickel mine they accuse of polluting their lake. The measure was adopted Monday by the government, which said it aimed to "restore order and public security" threatened by "criminal groups and sectors opposed to mining activities." Valid for 15 days, the state of emergency restricts gatherings and free movement, replacing a so-called "state of siege" that expired after a month on Monday. That measure was announced by President Alejandro Giammattei in October after weeks of protests and road blockades by members of the Mayan Q'eqchi' indigenous group.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

US: 'Nascent' progress in Ethiopia talks could be outpaced

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — A United States envoy said Tuesday he sees “nascent progress” in talks with Ethiopia’s warring sides toward a cease-fire, but he fears it will be outpaced by “alarming” military developments in the yearlong war in Africa's second-most populous country. Jeffrey Feltman spoke to reporters after...
WORLD
WHIO Dayton

Belarus' oldest newspaper is banned as extremist

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Belarus' oldest newspaper was banned on the 115th anniversary of its founding Tuesday, the latest move in the government's relentless crackdown on independent media in the ex-Soviet nation. The Nasha Niva newspaper was outlawed as extremist by the Central District court in Minsk, which acted...
EUROPE
AFP

UN to evacuate families of staff in Ethiopia as alarm grows

International alarm mounted on Tuesday over the escalating war in Ethiopia as Tigrayan rebels claimed to be edging closer to the capital Addis Ababa and more foreign citizens were told to leave. US envoy Jeffrey Feltman spoke of some progress in efforts to reach a diplomatic settlement to end the brutal year-long conflict but warned it risked being jeopardised by "alarming developments" on the ground. The United Nations said it had ordered the immediate evacuation of family members of international staff while France became the latest Western government to tell its citizens to leave Ethiopia. The rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) claimed this week it had taken a town just 220 kilometres (135 miles) from the capital, although battlefield claims are hard to verify because of a communications blackout.
AFRICA
WHIO Dayton

Belarus says it has helped more than 100 migrants leave

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Belarusian authorities say they have helped more than 100 migrants leave the country on Monday and more are prepared to leave Tuesday, a statement that comes after almost two weeks of tensions at Belarus' border with Poland, where hundreds of people remain stuck. Belarus' Interior...
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationAU

Why investigating potential war crimes in Afghanistan just became much harder – and could take years

The Australian government established the Office of the Special Investigator last year to investigate allegations made in the Brereton Report that Australian soldiers had committed war crimes in Afghanistan. Recently, the director-general of the office, Chris Moraitis, told a Senate Estimates Committee it could take anywhere between one to five years before evidence can be presented to the Director of Public Prosecutions, the first step in beginning a trial. The allegations made against Australian Defence Force members attracted significant public interest when they were announced. So it may seem surprising the team of 50 investigators expect the initial phase of the...
MILITARY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
50K+
Followers
74K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy