All Jake Bean knew was that he was going to get a fresh start. Bean, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, was traded to Columbus on July 23 for the No. 44 overall pick in the 2021 draft — a pick the Blue Jackets received from the Chicago Blackhawks as part of the return for Seth Jones.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO