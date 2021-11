The only qualification at stake in San Marino was whether this could even be considered a football match.Whatever it was, it felt a long way from the emotion and glory of the World Cup, even though England of course got the point they needed to reach Qatar with a 10-0 win over Europe’s worst minnows. Qualification was such a formality that it feels like it should barely even be mentioned, even though it was technically the main consequence of this game.The greater consequence beyond the many records ratcheted up, as ever, should be whether matches like this are even taking...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO