Takeaways from Heat’s win over Thunder without Adebayo, Butler to close trip at 2-3

The Boston Celtics were nothing short of dominant against the league-best Miami Heat, as they came away victorious with a 95-78 blowout win. Despite just a combined 27 points on 27 shots from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Cs found a way to get it done. The win was largely predicated on defensive effort and bench production.
The Miami Heat reportedly will be without superstars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. Miami will have to turn to its bench on Monday if its wants to beat a surprising Thunder team on the road. Oklahoma City is 5-7 this season and has won four of its last five games.
Tobin and Leroy react to the Miami Heat closing out their road trip with a win over the Thunder. Miami salvaged what was looking like an ugly west coast swing highlighted by injuries thanks in large part to Boy Wonder.
Jimmy Butler, returning from a three-game absence, posted a triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as his Miami Heat rallied to defeat the visiting New Orleans Pelicans, 113-98, on Wednesday night. Butler, who had been out due to a sprained right ankle, had game-highs with his totals...
MILWAUKEE -- James Harden did not sign an extension prior to the midnight deadline on Oct. 18, but he made it clear the Brooklyn Nets have "nothing to worry about." Harden said not to read anything negative into his decision to pass on an extension before the deadline. "Honestly, I'm...
The Golden State Warriors were a dynasty in the mid-2010s era of basketball, and their duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson revolutionized the sport, changing the way the game was played. In recent years though, Klay Thompson has had two serious injuries, first to his ACL in 2019, and...
Although Anthony Davis might be one of the leading scorers for the Los Angeles Lakers in the absence of LeBron James yet he hasn’t had pleasant experience in leading the side. And the Bulls vs Lakers showdown was just another game to add to the same as AD got ejected in the second half for the most bizarre reason any modern-day NBA fan will be aware of. With the purple and gold army failing to string together a winning streak, this ejection would not do AD any good, surely.
With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
Scottie Pippen, through his memoir titled Unguarded, has come at Michael Jordan from all corners. Although he recognizes how great they were as teammates, he maintains that they were never friends. In the very first chapter of his book, Pippen called MJ selfish, stating that he is taking a lot...
It is now fair to say that the Los Angeles Lakers have so far not been able to live up to the expectations that the fans had from the team. The purple and gold were utterly embarrassed by the Chicago Bulls in their recent fixture. The Bulls comfortably registered another...
It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
Stephen Curry delivered a vintage superstar performance for the Warriors against the Hawks and NBA Twitter couldn’t help but fawn over him. NBA fans were promised on Monday night that they would be getting a high-octane matchup between two of the league’s most explosive players, Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Hawks guard Trae Young. As it turns out, though, Curry wasn’t about to make it a fair fight.
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is placed under heavy scrutiny after his name got involved in a serious allegation stemming from a report by ESPN’s Baxter Holmes. In the said report, Sarver was painted in a horrible light, no thanks to accusations of racism and misogyny. Among those who shared...
