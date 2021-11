Boston Celtics (6-6) at Cleveland Cavaliers (8-5) Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Celtics travel to Cleveland for the first of two consecutive games against the Cavaliers. This is the first of three games between these two teams this season. They will meet again in 2 days on November 15, once again in Cleveland. Their final meeting will be on December 22 in Boston.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO