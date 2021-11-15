ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RSVP by Tuesday for informational meetings for Safe Haven Ranch

A pair of luncheons are coming up later in the week to help people learn about how they can take part and help make the new Safe Haven Ranch project rise from a field in the Cedartown area and help the lives of youth in need.

Community Share Ministries is hosting a lunch on Thursday in Rockmart and another in Cedartown on Friday to provide information to those interested in taking part and helping the project grow and prosper.

Those who want to be involved have to RSVP to Community Share Ministries by Tuesday via text to 706-591-9028 or by sending an email to cedartowngeorgia@gmail.com.

The Rockmart lunch is being held at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center (516 N. Piedmont Ave.) at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Cedartown’s luncheon is being held at The West Cinema (112 West Ave.) on Friday at 11 a.m.

Visit helpsafehaven.org for more information about the Safe Haven Ranch.

