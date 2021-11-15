ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Jones Jr. on Winthrop’s late-game heroics against Mercer

Rock Hill Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Jones Jr. was crucial to Winthrop's comeback overtime...

www.heraldonline.com

FanSided

College football upset picks Week 12: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones drops truth bomb on Patriots’ offense after beating Falcons

The New England Patriots have been rolling ever since their rough 2-4 start, winning their last five games—most recently featuring a dominant 25-0 win against the middling Atlanta Falcons. Currently sitting at a 7-4 record, the Patriots’ offense has been running as efficiently and effectively as ever, and rookie quarterback Mac Jones attributed the Patriots; offensive success to one simple factor: scoring more points.
NFL
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Russell Jones#Eagles
247Sports

Jones paces ECU's aerial attack with career day against Temple

After a 45-3 beatdown of Temple on Saturday afternoon, it was pretty clear who Holton Ahlers’ favorite target was: Ryan Jones. A player who had been pretty quiet the last few weeks of the season but had his best game yet sporting the purple and gold. Jones’ career-high 102 receiving yards accounted for more than half of East Carolina's total passing yards and he was able to tack on two touchdowns for his efforts.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Metro News

Cinco’s heroics lift GW girls to 2-1 victory over Wheeling Park in Class AAA title game

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Wheeling Park hadn’t allowed a single goal all postseason. George Washington’s Bella Cinco picked a great time to snap that streak. The senior scored a goal with 1.9 seconds left in regulation to tie the Class AAA championship game and ultimately ended it nine minutes into the first overtime with another goal, leading GW to a 2-1 win over Wheeling Park Saturday in Beckley.
BECKLEY, WV
chatsports.com

Recap: Wild win sloppy, gutsy effort in Pittsburgh with late-game heroics

A flurry of words could be used to describe the Minnesota Wild's 5-4 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The game brought a flurry of emotions, and it started early as Kirill Kaprizov notched his second goal of the year midway through the first period. While it wasn't a highlight reel Kaprizov goal, it's one that gave Minnesota a head start.
NHL
Winston-Salem Journal

Reagan's late rally falls short against Porter Ridge

PFAFFTOWN — Reagan’s potential game-winning drive came up just short and the Raiders dropped a 27-21 decision to Indian Trail Porter Ridge in the first round of the NCHSAA 4-A playoffs on Friday night. Facing a third-and-goal situation at the 7-yard line, Reagan quarterback Kam Hill was sacked for a...
PFAFFTOWN, NC
buildingthedam.com

Dashawn Davis’ Late Heroics Help Beavers Avoid Upset Against St. Martin’s, 83-80

Despite all the flashes of solid basketball that Oregon State displayed in their 83-80 exhibition victory over Division II St. Martin’s on Thursday night, the Beavers still needed a three-pointer from newcomer Dashawn Davis with two seconds in the game left to secure the win. The inauspicious start to the 2021-2022 campaign will leave many to wonder what exactly will this team look like when they hit the floor against Division I opponents starting on Tuesday night (November 9th) against Portland State.
OREGON STATE
Rock Hill Herald

Winthrop begins season against Mary Baldwin

Mary Baldwin vs. Winthrop (0-0) Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Winthrop Eagles are set to battle the Fighting Squirrels of Division III Mary Baldwin. Winthrop went 23-2 last year. DID YOU KNOW: Winthrop went 3-1 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The...
ROCK HILL, SC
wgxa.tv

Mercer women's basketball team gearing up for first game of the season

MACON, Ga. -- The Mercer women's basketball team is opening up the new season Tuesday night against Wake Forest at Hawkins Arena. The game against the Demon Deacons starts at 7 PM. The season's first game will also be the fifth between the Bears and the Deamon Deacons. The Deamon...
MACON, GA
bloggersodear.com

Wake Forest Women’s Basketball Tips Off Tonight Against Mercer

The Wake Forest Women’s Basketball Team is back in action tonight after an incredible run in the 2020-21 season that resulted in the programs second ever NCAA Tournament berth. The Deacs open the season on the road against the Mercer Bears at 7pm on ESPN+. Despite the departure of last...
WAKE FOREST, NC
mytjnow.com

Winthrop men’s soccer wins home quarterfinal

The Winthrop men’s soccer team earned a 3-0 victory over Presbyterian College on Sunday night in the quarterfinal round of the Big South Tournament, marking the team’s first postseason win since 2015. “I’m at a little bit of a loss of words because it’s been a hard season,” said head...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Mercer @ Arkansas Post Game Reaction

Like many games last year, this one started rough for the Razorbacks. Which is understandable. This team will take some time to gel. It was clear tonight. It will probably happen most years under Eric Musselman. When the roster turnover is high, chemistry is lacking at the beginning of every season. Some teams will gel better than others at the start. Roles are still being defined. Rotations and lineups are being tinkered. The hard truth is you never know what you really have until the lights are the brightest and you are facing an opponent.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chronicle

Duke women's basketball shows off roster depth in wallop of Winthrop

That really couldn’t have gone much better. Head coach Kara Lawson’s Blue Devils stormed to a season-opening 95-39 win against Winthrop Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium and from the first few moments it became clear that this unit, despite being made up mostly of transfers and new additions, is a cohesive group. And perhaps more notably, the strength in this squad is not just in the starting five but in the substantial depth Lawson has at her disposal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Mitchellrepublic.com

Late heroics lift Platte-Geddes to second-straight Class 9AA title

For the second-straight season, the apex predators in Class 9AA are the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers. Dawson Hoffman connected with receiver Aiden Bultje for a 9-yard touchdown with 3:33 remaining in the fourth quarter, lifting Platte-Geddes to a 14-8 victory over Canistota/Freeman in the Class 9AA title game Thursday night inside the DakotaDome.
HIGH SCHOOL

