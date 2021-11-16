ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three appointed as assistant Washington County administrators

By Max Egener
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUQx2_0cy2RenB00 The restructured county administrative office comes as officials seek to facilitate creating a new strategic plan.

Washington County Administrator Tanya Ange has appointed three assistant county administrators, as the county begins to restructure its administrative office.

The restructuring of administrative roles comes as the county prepares to develop a new strategic plan, replacing the existing strategic plan that was adopted in the late 1980s.

Under an initiative dubbed " Design the Future ," the restructured administrative office and reorganization of other county departments will better support the Board of Commissioners as they lead the creation of the new strategic plan over the next two years, officials said in a statement announcing the appointments Monday, Nov. 15.

A change from the current system in which three deputy county administrators serve in a liaison role on behalf of the county administrator, the new system will include four appointed assistant county administrators, each with the delegated authority to make decisions on the county administrator's behalf. Keeping with the county charter's council-manager form of government, the county administrator will remain accountable to the Board of Commissioners.

Erin Calvert was appointed as assistant county administrator to oversee community corrections, juvenile services and the law library, as well as liaison to the offices of the sheriff, district attorney and courts. She has been serving in an interim capacity as assistant county administrator since July and was a deputy county administrator for two years before that.

Marni Kuyl was appointed assistant county administrator with responsibility for departments of health and human services, housing, community development, and assessment and taxation. Kuyl has been the director of the Department of Health and Human Services since 2014.

Ahmad Qayoumi was appointed assistant county administrator overseeing the departments of land use and transportation, economic development, cooperative library services, Westside Commons (formerly the fair complex) and the county watermaster. Qayoumi has served as the public works director and county engineer for Clark County, Washington, since 2018.

"Design the Future is about making a more human-centered organization that integrates equity into decision-making and supports the health, effectiveness, creativity and talent of our employees," Ange said in a statement. "I'm confident that the leadership provided by Erin, Marni and Ahmad will be instrumental in creating an even stronger organization that better faces the challenges of growth and evolving community need."

The Times

The Times

