ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Train hits van in Pakistan, killing 3, injuring 7 students

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago

LAHORE, Pakistan — (AP) — A passenger train crashed into a college van carrying female students at an unmanned railway crossing in eastern Pakistan on Tuesday amid smog, killing three people and injuring seven others, police said.

The accident happened in the district of Sheikhupura in the Punjab province, according to Rana Shakeel, a senior district administration official. He said the dead and injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

Footage on social media showed the badly destroyed van near the railway tracks.

Angered over the accident, residents briefly blocked the railway tracks, delaying some trains. Authorities said they restored the train service and officers are investigating to determine whose negligence caused the accident.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where successive governments have paid little attention to improving the poorly maintained signal system and aging tracks. In June, an express train barreled into another train that had derailed in southern Pakistan, killing about 50 passengers and injuring more than 100 others.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

1 killed when train hits car at Royalton crossing

ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An Amtrak train slammed into a car in Royalton on Tuesday, killing the driver of the car. It happened at about 11:30 a.m. Police say the car was crossing the tracks at an intersection not marked with gates. The driver was the only person in the...
ROYALTON, VT
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force student pilot killed in Texas air base training mishap now identified

Second Lt. Anthony D. Wentz, a student pilot killed Friday morning in what Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas is calling a mishap between two trainer aircraft on a runway, graduated from Falcon High School in 2016 and told The Gazette a few weeks before accepting his diploma that he wanted to follow in his father footsteps as a pilot.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Trains#Express Train#Police#Accident#Ap#The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Law student from Pittsburgh killed by train in Vermont

ROYALTON, Vt. — A driver who died after being hit by an Amtrak train had crossed the tracks, backed into a driveway to turn around, and was attempting to cross back when he was hit, investigators in Vermont said Wednesday. The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the...
VERMONT STATE
abc17news.com

2 migrants killed, 19 injured in van crash in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Police say two people were killed and 19 injured when a van packed with migrants overturned in eastern Serbia. Police said Sunday the accident occurred late Saturday near the border with Bulgaria and that the Serb driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion that he illegally smuggled the migrants into Serbia. Police say 22 people were in the van when it hit a post and then overturned at high speed. They said the driver tried to evade a police checkpoint. Four migrants suffered serious injuries.
ACCIDENTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Child is 6th death in Waukesha parade crash; suspect charged

An 8-year-old boy became the sixth person to die Tuesday as a result of a man driving his SUV into a suburban Milwaukee Christmas parade, with a criminal complaint alleging that the suspect in the case steered side-to-side with the intent of striking marchers and spectators. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39,...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hngn.com

Woman Forest Guard Loses Life After Getting Mauled to Death by Notorious Tigress on a Reserve

A female forest guard was fatally attacked by a notorious tigress on the reserve while doing her duties. The attacker was identified as Maya, a ten-year-old tigress living on the reserve in Chandrapur, Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR). Swati Dhumane, 46, was fatally killed when she was going about her duties on the reserve, not knowing she'd be one of the tigress' victims.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Two men in hospital with serious injuries after Army vehicle flips over

Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries after an Army lorry overturned at a roundabout in Stirling.Emergency services received a report of an accident at the Keir roundabout on the A9 near Dunblane at around 9.45am on Tuesday.The road was closed southbound while emergency services dealt with the incident. One lane has since reopened.Police said the two men in the lorry, aged 33 and 21, were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.The Army lorry had been travelling south before it tipped over, coming to rest in the middle of the roundabout.The Scottish...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man killed after being hit by van in Fife named by police

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a van in Fife has been named as 55-year-old Alan Lauder. Mr Lauder was on the A823 near junction two of the M90 at Rosyth at about 01:30 on Friday. Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
HEALTH SERVICES
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officials: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

MIAMI — (AP) — Brian Laundrie, who was found dead last month in a Florida swamp, shot himself in the head, officials announced Tuesday. Laundrie had been the subject of a manhunt for more than a month as investigators searched for clues in the slaying of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, during their cross-country van trip together.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

At least 19 killed as truck smashes into cars at toll booth in Mexico

A transport truck has smashed into a toll booth and six other vehicles on a highway in central Mexico, leaving at least 19 people dead and three injured, authorities said. The brakes on the truck apparently failed before it crashed into the toll booth and then the vehicles on Saturday, igniting a large fire on the highway connecting Mexico City with Puebla state.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ramane Wiggan: Debt collector shot dead in deliberate execution

A debt collector was shot dead from behind in a "deliberate, planned and cold-blooded execution" in south London, a court has heard. Ramane Wiggan, 25, was allegedly lured to a balcony at a block of flats in West Norwood, in March 2019. Jurors heard he had been sent to collect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
72K+
Followers
80K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy