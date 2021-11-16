ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Russell Wilson wants to play 20-plus years and own NFL team

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

Russell Wilson wants to play another decade and hopes to buy an NFL team after he retires. The seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback...

localnews8.com

New York Post

Russell Wilson reveals grand plans for his NFL future

Russell Wilson is currently in his 10th NFL season, and as the 32-year-old recently revealed, he’d like to tack an extra 10-plus years onto that. “I knew I was wildly crazy about the game, but I’m ridiculously obsessed with it,” Wilson told The Associated Press for an upcoming appearance on the “AP Pro Football Podcast.” “That’s why I want to play 20-plus years.”
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
The Spun

NFL Fans Don’t Believe This Week’s Russell Wilson News

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made a pretty miraculous return from his finger injury suffered earlier this season. Wilson, who suffered a gruesome injury during a game against the Rams, made it back in time for this week’s game against the Green Bay Packers. However, Wilson is making a claim...
247Sports

Russell Wilson: NFL insider says it could be 'the end of an era' for Seahawks QB in Seattle

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks fell to 3-6 on the season following a 17-0 loss Sunday at the Green Bay Packers. With Wilson’s return from injury and the team’s current struggles and previous offseason drama, NBC Sports’ Peter King pondered if this would be the end of Wilson in Seattle. Wilson was also linked to the Philadelphia Eagles in a possible post-2021 trade considering Philadelphia’s trade capital.
The Spun

NFL Analyst Thinks It’s Time Russell Wilson Leaves Seattle

FOX Sports 1 analyst Emmanuel Acho thinks its time for Russell Wilson to go. On Tuesday’s episode of “Speak For Yourself,” the former Eagles linebacker laid out why. “Russ has to go, because Russ wants to go,” Acho said. “We know that this Russ/Pete Carroll has either overstayed it’s welcome, or it’s at the last leg of it’s welcome.”
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Russell Wilson’s Future

With the Seattle Seahawks falling more and more out of the playoff race, it’s once again time to speculate about Russell Wilson’s future. Earlier this year, Wilson was one of several big-time quarterbacks believed to be on the trading block. Wilson’s agent reportedly floated a list of potential teams and many believed a blockbuster trade was possible.
fantasypros.com

Start/Sit PLUS: Russell Wilson, D.J. Moore, Antonio Gibson (2021 Fantasy Football)

We’ve officially reached the halfway mark of the NFL regular season, but for fantasy, we’re only a little over a month away from the playoffs. Trade deadlines are nearing, too, meaning it’s time to make sure your team is set up the way you like it. Let us help you! Let’s get into some Start/Sit plus: We’ll be looking at six categories (which are described in detail here in our Week 1 article). And to ensure total transparency, I’ll also note at the bottom of each section how I went in last week’s article (I’ve logged it as 51 hits and 23 misses, meaning a 70% success rate so far this season, but you be the judge). If you disagree or have start/sit questions, hit me up on Instagram or Twitter.
NEWStalk 870

Russell Wilson Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Green Bay Packers!

All the experts said it would probably be 6 weeks to recovery for Russell Wilson, but in just one month he's ready to play again! His doctor even said he has never seen such a severe injury to the throwing hand of an NFL quarterback, according to a report from YakTriNews.com.
Tacoma News Tribune

Russell Wilson, Dee Eskridge are off Seahawks IR to play Packers. Chris Carson remains out

The Seahawks will have two of three large, missing pieces to Shane Waldron’s offense back in Green Bay. Russell Wilson will start at quarterback for the first time since he tore a tendon, dislocated and fractured two bones in the middle finger on his passing hand Oct. 7. He’s missed the last three games. Those have been the first three starts he’s missed in his 10-year career. Seattle (3-5) lost two of those games, and the game against the Rams, after Wilson got hurt in the third quarter.
nfltraderumors.co

NFL Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, NFL Officiating

Per CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, other teams are unhappy with the way the NFL handled COVID-19 protocol violations by the Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers. Specifically, there is displeasure about how Green Bay and Rodgers seemingly flouted the rules over a long period of time but the discipline was administered as if it were a one-time violation.
