Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Clippers Matchup Preview (11/11/21) The Miami Heat (7-3) will stay an extra night in Los Angeles to face the Los Angeles Clippers (6-4) after playing the Lakers the night before. While the Heat have been healthy, save Victor Oladipo, the Clippers have not had much luck for the majority of the season. Los Angeles has been without Kawhi Leonard for its first ten games and Marcus Morris Sr for eight. Morris and Leonard are both regular starters for the Clippers, so their injuries have hugely impacted the team. Still, the Clippers have played fairly well recently, rattling off five straight wins. While the quality of competition has not been near the Miami Heat’s talent, it is still promising to see them win games that they are supposed to win. Meanwhile, the Heat have been great in some games but inconsistent in others. The outcome of their games usually depends on their efficiency on offense, as they have one of the best defenses in the NBA.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO